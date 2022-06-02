Tom Brady names the defensive back he hates playing the most

Leading up to the 'The Match' that pitted veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, each QB noted who their most hated defensive back to play against was or is.

As reported by Matt Parrino, a Buffalo beat reporter, Brady hated playing Ed Reed, Rodgers went with Charles Woodson, Mahomes picked Jalen Ramsey and Allen selected his teammate Tre'Davious White.

It comes as no surprise that current Buccaneers and former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady would choose former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed.

Reed and Brady have had a number of matchups up until Reed's retirement from the game. In their three postseason matchups, Reed got the best of Brady, winning two of those games.

Throughout their respective careers, the two have faced each other a total of 7 times, with Brady having the majority of the wins at a 4-3 record. That doesn't mean that each and every time those games weren't a battle.

When going up against Ed Reed, Brady only completed 57.1% of his passes. Not only that, but Brady also had more interceptions (8) than he had touchdowns (7) vs. the former safety. His passer rating was well below what you would expect from Tom Brady at just 75.5.

Ed Reed was a menace on the football field and that is proven not only by Tom Brady's words but even more so by the stats. Perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time can be human and Ed Reed definitely staked his claim as the 'GOAT' stopper.

