Tom Brady Shares Statement Calling for Criminal Justice Reform Amid Police Brutality Protests

As demonstrations across the nation continue to grow in protest of police brutality, professional athletes from every sport have been joining the conversation in various ways.

The NFL's Players Coalition released a statement Saturday, calling for sweeping criminal justice reform in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. Among those across the league lending their support for the statement is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who shared the statement Monday:

Brady had previously shared a similar statement from the Players Coalition earlier last month, calling for a federal investigation into the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Many professional sports franchises have issued their own statements in response to the most recent protests, but the Bucs are not yet among them. AllBucs reached out to the Bucs on Monday morning to see if the team was planning to make any public statements on the matter, but the team has yet to respond.