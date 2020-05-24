Eli Manning Joins Twitter, Tom Brady Roasts Him
Luke Easterling
In his newfound free time, recently retired quarterback Eli Manning joined the wonderful world of Twitter on Saturday.
The former New York Giants star and two-time Super Bowl MVP announced his presence with a "Hoosiers" reference:
A fellow Super Bowl MVP quarterback, Tom Brady, had jokes for the man that ruined his Patriots' bid for a perfect season in Super Bowl XLII:
As Brady prepares to square off against Eli's brother, Peyton, in a charity golf tournament Sunday, Manning had a playful jab aimed at Brady's talent on the links:
It looks like this on-field rivalry will continue via social media, as Manning starts the clock for his eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Brady prepares for his 21st NFL season.