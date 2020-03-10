How Much Would the Bucs Offer Tom Brady, and Would it Be Enough?

If New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady actually hits the free agent market next week, there will be no shortage of teams trying to sign arguably the best passer in this history of the NFL.

While it may surprise some, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in the thick of the rumor mill when it comes to potential destinations for Brady, thanks to their deep crop of pass-catching weapons, an experienced head coach who knows how to build a winner, and the lack of a state income tax.

But what would an offer for Brady actually look like coming from the Bucs?

The folks over at ESPN.com have an idea, presenting four different teams who could go after Brady with a legitimate shot at bringing him to town.

Here's what they had to say about Tampa Bay's potential pitch to Brady:

Total years and value: three for $102 million

Average per year: $34 million

Full guarantee at signing: $68 million

Total guarantee: $68 million

Three-year payout: $102 million

That's a hefty price tag, for sure, but Brady would bring plenty to a Tampa Bay franchise that hasn't won a playoff game in nearly two decades.

ESPN's Jenna Laine breaks down why this contract makes sense for both sides:

Brady's contracts in New England have historically been on the low end compared with those of his contemporaries, but the Bucs will have to pony up to compete. This offer is cut-and-dried. His $34 million average annual salary puts him alongside Ben Roethlisberger for second highest in the league behind Russell Wilson. This offer isn't longer than three years because Brady has said he wants to play until he's 45. And signing Brady wouldn't preclude the Bucs from re-signing pass-rusher Shaq Barrett or wide receiver Chris Godwin to long-term deals this offseason.

Brady would bring much-needed national interest to a Tampa Bay team that has been anything but relevant since winning Super Bowl XXXVII, and for a team that has struggled with attendance in recent years, just the impact at the box office would be worth the investment.

Furthermore, as the Bucs try to build a winning culture, bringing in the most accomplished quarterback in league history would go a long way toward making that happen sooner than later.

Would the Bucs be able to win the Brady sweepstakes? Click here to see the full breakdown of what the situation might look like at ESPN.com.