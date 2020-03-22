AllBucs
Patriots Thank Tom Brady in Full-Page Tampa Newspaper Ad

Luke Easterling

The New England Patriots will play without Tom Brady for the first time in two decades this season, but their ownership is still handling his departure with class.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times to thank Brady for his 20-year career in New England, wishing him well in Tampa Bay and congratulating the Bucs on his arrival (via Mark Katches of the Tampa Bay Times):

Here's the full letter from Kraft printed in the ad:

For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had. When you arrived as a sixth-round pick — and the best selection this franchise has ever made — no one imagined all you’d accomplish how much you’d mean to an entire region. You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family.

Your passion for the game, competitiveness, and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships, and 17 division titles. You’re now recognized as the greatest of all time for what you’ve accomplished on the field, but you’re an even better person. Thank you, Tom, for your countless contributions to the New England Patriots, and we wish you and your beautiful family continued success. There will never be another Tom Brady.

To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one.

With much love and appreciation,

The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots

Brady leaves behind an unmatched legacy in New England, with six Super Bowl rings, four Super Bowl MVP awards, and three NFL MVP awards. 

In Tampa Bay, he'll attempt to lead a team that hasn't won a playoff game since Super Bowl XXXVII 17 years ago back to national relevance and postseason success.

