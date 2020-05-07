WATCH: Peyton Manning Roasts Tom Brady

They may not be playing against one another on the football field anymore, but Tom Brady and Peyton Manning sure love to bring their A-game against each other any chance they get.

The latest venue? A charity golf tournament, featuring the two legendary quarterbacks and PGA stars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Speaking on a live live stream for the upcoming golf event, Manning gave Brady a stellar roast on many different fronts, from his recent accidental break-in at a neighbor's house, to breaking the hearts of his longtime Patriots fans in New England:

Brady had a good laugh about it, as did Woods, Mickelson and the rest of the group.

I don't know if Brady will be as good on the links as he's been on the gridiron these last 20 years, but there will at least be some level of competitive fire burning, even if it's just to take down his old football rival one more time.