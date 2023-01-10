Tom Brady Reportedly Refused to Rest Sunday vs. Atlanta

Bucs' quarterback, Tom Brady, reportedly ignored the team's request to hold him out of the final regular season game on Sunday.

Although Tom Brady hasn't had the same regular season success he experienced in his first two seasons in Tampa, as far as I'm concerned, his performance is the last thing the Buccaneers need to worry about.

Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. And the Bucs should feel confident knowing they have the most decorated player in the history of the sport leading their team into battle in a win-or-go-home scenario.

Part of what makes Tom Brady such a weapon come this time of year is his killer instinct. Brady has an insatiable appetite for competition, and it's a huge reason why he's maintained such an edge over his opponents for such a long period of time.

Which is why it should come as no surprise that Tom Brady, according to a report by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, refused to sit out the team's final regular season game last Sunday vs. Atlanta.

Not only did Brady start the game, but he almost played the entire first half.

And although many of those watching the game found the decision to leave Tom Brady on the field for so long — during a contest that was ultimately meaningless for the Bucs — a bit peculiar, it seems as though the risk wasn't something the Buccaneers' coaching staff wanted to take in the first place.

As a result, Brady got his wish, and in turn, the opportunity to get some live game action before beginning his preparation for the team's first playoff game.

Even though the Bucs' coaches, front office, and fans would have likely preferred to see Tom Brady on the sidelines dawning a hat instead of a helmet for the entirety of the team's Week 18 game vs. the Falcons, the fact that he still has that killer instinct should inspire confidence in Bucs nation. There's no doubt that they'll need it if they hope to have any chance of advancing this postseason.

