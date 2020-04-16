Tom Brady Faces Longest Super Bowl Odds Since 2002

Now that Tom Brady is their quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have immediately been thrust into the conversation as potential Super Bowl contenders, and for the first time in a long time.

While the Bucs have been Super Bowl long-shots for nearly two decades, over that same stretch, Brady has become quite accustomed to being a favorite in that category, routinely leading the New England Patriots to contend for pro football's biggest price.

That being the case, this year's Super Bowl odds may be impressive for Bucs fans, but by Brady's standards, they're the lowest he's had since entering his first season as a full-time starter in 2002.

The folks over at OddsChecker have put together a fun graphic depicting Brady's Super Bowl odds over the years (check it out here).

"We know all about Tom Brady's career, it's the stuff of legend," says Pete Watt of OddsChecker. "Picked 199th overall, TB12 has taken being a 6th round pick as motivation every day of his career. He entered his sophomore season as Drew Bledsoe's backup, only to seize the starting job after an injury in week two. He then led the Patriots to a Super Bowl win, and alongside Bill Belichick, a dynasty was born.”

“Amazingly, this season, according to oddsmakers, is the least likely Tom Brady has ever been to win the Super Bowl when he's entered week one as the team's starter," Watt says. "You'd have to be brave man to bet against the GOAT however, especially when he's got the best supporting cast of offensive talent he's had in nearly half a decade."

To explain the graphic above, Watt breaks it down:

"A quick explanation of the graphic – we have used the odds to calculate the implied percentage chance. i.e. if the odds are 1/1, or +100, that indicates that the books believe it is 50% likely to happen. Below are the odds (in both American and fractional format) for each and every season:

2002: +1700 (17/1)

2003: +1500 (15/1)

2004: +600 (6/1)

2005: +500 (5/1)

2006: +800 (8/1)

2007: +250 (5/2)

2008: +350 (7/2)

2009: +600 (6/1)

2010: +1000 (10/1)

2011: +650 (11/2)

2012: +700 (7/1)

2013: +700 (7/1)

2014: +800 (8/1)

2015: +600 (6/1)

2016: +700 (7/1)

2017: +350 (7/2)

2018: +500 (5/1)

2019: +600 (6/1)

2020: +1800 (18/1)"

Expectations are higher in Tampa Bay than they've been in years, thanks in large part to Brady's arrival. That said, compared to his years in New England, bettors appear to still be skeptical of the GOAT's ability to replicate his previous success with the Bucs.