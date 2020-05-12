AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Tom Brady vs. Tiger Woods: Who Has the Better Legacy?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a legend to their roster when they signed quarterback Tom Brady this offseason, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and arguably the best to ever play his position in NFL history.

He's also scheduled to take part in an upcoming charity golf tournament with fellow quarterback legend Peyton Manning, as well as golf stars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Speaking of legendary careers, Woods is as decorated as any golfer in history. But can he hold a candle to Brady's career on the gridiron?

Check out the video above for a breakdown of both Brady and Woods, and who leaves behind the better legacy in their sport.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs at the Top of NFL Jersey Sales

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have Bucs jerseys flying off the virtual shelves.

J. Kanno

LOOK: Mother's Day Tributes from Bucs Players

Tampa Bay players took to social media to post Mother's Day greetings.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans Pens Heartfelt Mother's Day Letter

Tampa Bay's star receiver thanks the mothers in his life, and everywhere else.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Brings National Spotlight to Deserving Bucs Players

The national audience will come for the GOAT, but they'll stay for a star-studded supporting cast.

Luke Easterling

by

BillEnright

WATCH: The Best Throws of Tom Brady's Career

See some of the best highlights from Tom Brady's legendary career so far.

Luke Easterling

Bucs, Jaguars to Hold Joint Preseason Practices

Tampa Bay is planning to get together with a familiar foe for some in-state practice time.

J. Kanno

5 Best Games on Bucs' 2020 Schedule

Tampa Bay has plenty of big matchups this season, but which are the best?

J. Kanno

Latest Odds for Bucs' 2020 Season

Check out the betting breakdown for Tampa Bay's 2020 slate.

Luke Easterling

by

BillEnright

Top Takeaways from Bucs' 2020 Schedule

Tampa Bay's 2020 slate is full of bright lights and big matchups.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady, Bucs Get 5 Prime-Time Games in 2020

Tampa Bay's new star power has the national spotlight shining on their 2020 schedule.

Luke Easterling