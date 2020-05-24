How to Watch 'The Match' Charity Golf Tournament; Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson vs. Peyton Manning, Tom Brady

AllBucs
How to Watch 'The Match' Charity Golf Tournament; Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson vs. Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be taking part in a charity golf tournament to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Brady will be pairing up with legendary golfer Phil Mickelson, and they'll be facing off against another tandems of famous athletes in Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

Here's what you need to know to watch Sunday's match, which tees off at 2 p.m ET:

There's a strong chance of some heavy rains moving through that particular area Sunday afternoon, so it's possible things could be delayed at some point.

Hopefully, no matter what the weather has to say about it, these four legends will be able to get some good-natured competition in, and raise some money for a great cause in the process.

