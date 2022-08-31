Tom Brady's Divisional Rival Traded Away from New Orleans Saints

There has been a ton of smoke between C. J. Gardner-Johnson and Tom Brady when it came to the two facing off against one another, but that is no longer. On Tuesday, cutdown day for all NFL teams, New Orleans Saints' safety Gardner-Johnson was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and the latter of their two sixth-round draft picks in 2024.

The beef has almost been one-sided as Gardner-Johnson has been the fire beneath it all.

At one point it was getting in Brady's face in a game where Brady decided to laugh it off then it came again when Gardner-Johnson decided to call the greatest quarterback of all time a "clout chaser" for a hole-out in golf. Brady was never affected by this, but Saints fans have always tried to imagine that their defense, specifically Gardner-Johnson was able to get into his head. Yes, they have had a record of 4-1 against the Bucs the past couple of years, but when it mattered most the Bucs prevailed and eventually went on to win the Super Bowl (no thanks to Chauncey Gardner-Johnson).

Either way, it should be a great sign for Buccaneer fans as CGJ has honestly been a menace and created an impact on the defensive side of the ball for the Saints. The defense would look much better with a player of his caliber and passion in the secondary, but with him being in a contract year and most likely leaving after this upcoming season it made sense for the two to part ways.

One way or another Gardner-Johnson provided a lot on the field, but even more off of it. He created storylines and content to run with and that will be sorely missed.

The Bucs and Brady should be looking forward to not necessarily having someone like a CGJ to go against this upcoming season. I guess the fact still will remain to be seen until the second week of the regular season.

