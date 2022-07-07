Where Does Vita Vea Rank Among the NFL's Best Defensive Tackles?

Leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, Bucs fans were screaming from the rooftops for the team's general manager, Jason Licht – who held the seventh overall pick – to draft the local, do-it-all safety prospect coming out of Florida State – Derwin James.

Shortly after the draft commenced, Licht ended up trading the seventh pick to Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills, in exchange for the 10th overall selection, and two additional second-round picks. Not a bad haul to move back just five spots.

So when Derwin James was still on the board when the Bucs were on the clock at 10, the Tampa fans became even more boisterous, hoping that their GM had his eyes on the big, athletic, homegrown Seminole safety they'd been pleading for.

The Krewe didn't get their wish though, as the Bucs passed on Derwin James to draft a 350-pound nose tackle out of the University of Washington by the name of Tevita Tuli'aki'ono Tuipolutu Mosese Va'hae Fehoko Faletau Vea. More commonly referred to as Vita Vea.

Despite their initial disappointment, it didn't take long for Vita Vea to establish himself as a fan favorite in Tampa. He proved to be a plug-and-play, gap-stuffing interior defensive lineman with exceptional athleticism for a man his size.

The investment in Vea paid immediate dividends for the Bucs. He is a player who has helped the Buccaneers' defense turn a corner, as the team's performance on that side of the ball has continued to improve along the same trajectory that he has continued to develop as a player.

Due to his overwhelming strength and power, Vea commands an automatic double-team every snap he plays. Which naturally opens up a lot of doors for his teammates along the defensive line. His value to the team extends far beyond his contributions in the boxscore. And although his teammates, coaches and fans would surely like to see him play more snaps, and register more sacks, that's not really what he does – nor is it the only way to measure his effectiveness.

Coming off a brand new 4-year, $71M contract, and his first pro bowl appearance, there's no doubt that Vita Vea's impact on the field has gained recognition league-wide.

The question is, how exactly does he stack up against the best of the best at his position?

Well, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN just released his ranking of the Top-10 defensive tackles for 2022, and you better believe that Vita Vea made the list.

Despite being ranked as high as #3 on Fowler's list previously, and #9 last year (despite only playing in five regular-season games), Vea came in as the seventh-best defensive tackle entering this season, according to Fowler. Here's what he had to say:

"Some voters label Vea a two-down player, more of a traditional nose tackle. And yes, his total of 581 snaps in 16 games last year is considered low among top interior players, many of whom logged at least 700. But Vea is still impactful anytime he takes the field.

"The way he can manhandle centers and can also play on third down and be effective when fresh really impresses me," said an NFC exec who voted him in the top three. "I wouldn't want to go against him."

"Vea logged 33 tackles and 4.5 sacks with a 10.5% pass rush win rate from the interior (16th among defensive tackles) last year. He has always been a stout run-stopper throughout his career, too. His 38.8% run stop win rate since 2019 ranks him among the top 15 defensive linemen."

"He's a top guy for me, and it's not that close," an NFL scouting coordinator said. "He's got raw power that you can't teach."

I'm sure some Bucs fans are surprised to see that Vea isn't even higher on this list. The fact is, most of the defensive tackles listed above him offer a different approach to the position – one that involves pass rushing as a key aspect of their arsenal – as opposed to Vea who operates as a more traditional nose tackle.

I wouldn't be too salty though, because as long as he's able to stay healthy, I believe the contributions we've seen from Vea so far in his career represent the absolute floor of his production. What he's accomplished so far is repeatable, based on his size and power alone. As he continues to refine his approach as a pass rusher – and hopefully improve on his stamina – he still has plenty of room to grow as an overall player.

I wouldn't be surprised if we see Vita Vea recognized as a top-5 defensive tackle on this list around this same time next year. In fact, I expect it.

