Baker Mayfield Believes Buccaneers Will Surprise NFL This Year

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a lot of outside noise.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea is holding out for a new deal, and there's seemingly no end in sight as the second preseason game approaches. On top of that, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Bucs were not able to get an extension done themselves, which has caused even more discourse in the NFL world.

Mayfield, though, said he would be "all ball" once those negotiations are done, and so far during camp, he's meant it. Mayfield hasn't held out and has been a full participant, and he's looking forward to what he thinks will be a very good year, in his own words.

Those distractions and all of that talk is everywhere. But as expected, Mayfield isn't buying into the negative prophecies.

Baker Mayfield Says Bucs Will 'Shock a Lot of People'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the New York Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayfield is used to the media asking about expectations. And when he was asked about them once again during his Tuesday media session, he made a strong declaration about this year's Buccaneers team.

“I think we’re gonna shock a lot of people this year," Mayfield said. "You can’t avoid it. The TVs everywhere... everyone is probably gonna pick us to have a losing record this year. We’ll see.”

Mayfield and the Bucs started hot last year at 6-2 before dropping seven of their last nine games and missing the playoffs entirely. That will certainly affect how national pundits feel about the team in 2026, but there are also quite a few differences in Tampa Bay this year.

The Bucs have an entirely new offensive staff, starting at the top with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. They brought in a ton of draft picks and free agents to address key areas of need, too, with players like Rueben Bain Jr., Alex Anzalone and Kenny Gainwell all looking to contribute.

Mayfield himself is looking to have a bounce back year after a first half of 2025 that put him in the MVP conversation and a second half riddled by injuries and performing quite poorly.

A big way he'll try to do that is through new quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer, who is stressing his footwork as a point of emphasis in 2026.

"It starts with your feet," Mayfield said. "It starts with my feet and trusting the timing of that. Chandler is a little annoying with it for sure... I need that. I like to be coached hard, and he's definitely a stickler about it."

Mayfield is expected to play on Saturday when the Buccaneers play their second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST.

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