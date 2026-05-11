Buccaneers' 4th-Round Pick Named Potential 'Instant Impact' Rookie

There has been plenty of talk about new Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Keionte Scott.

Scott, a cornerback out of Miami, was expected to go in the second or third round of the NFL Draft due to his excellent blitz skills and prowess in the nickel position — he had five sacks and 13 tackles for loss last year. That didn't happen, though, and due to his situational skillset, he fell to the fourth round and was drafted by Tampa Bay to be reunited with his Miami teammate in Rueben Bain Jr.

Bain, who fell to the Bucs at pick No. 15, was also considered a steal in the NFL Draft, but Scott is getting plenty of attention as well. The Buccaneers are excited about what he can do, and one prominent ESPN analyst thinks he can make an instant impact for the Bucs in 2026 and beyond.

Keionte Scott named potential 'instant impact' player

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN analyst Field Yates went over his list of Day 2-3 draft picks that could make an impact immediately, and Scott was among them.

"I thought Scott could sneak into Round 2, so the Buccaneers getting him in the middle of Round 4 was extremely good value. The former Miami star should get immediate snaps at nickel, as he is explosive and instinctive," Yates wrote. "He brings a potent package of vision, ball skills and tackling intensity that translates to the NFL. I loved how Scott showed up during the biggest moments of Miami's run to the CFP National Championship game, which furthers my confidence that he's NFL-ready."

Scott is indeed working at nickel, and he's set to replace Jacob Parrish at that spot in 2026. Parrish is then expected to move outside, which gives Tampa Bay more cornerback depth outside by proxy.

Scott's 4.33 40-yard dash time and special teams experience make him valuable in more ways than one. His coverage skills at the college level have been called into question, but his physical skillset could allow the Bucs to use more dime looks on defense to get as many DBs on the field as possible and get more unpredictable on that side of the ball in 2026.

Scott showed up to rookie minicamp with a cast on after having surgery on his wrist. Scott told media he expects to be ready for training camp, where he'll have a chance to make an impression before the start of the regular season.

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