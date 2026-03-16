Buccaneers Evaluating Possible Mike Evans Replacement In Pre-Draft Visit

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not need Mike Evans to have a great receiving offense in 2026. But they certainly wanted him back, and that's because he offers a skillset that Tampa Bay's other three starting wideouts don't have.

Evans is a pure X receiver who can grab contested catches, line up mostly outside and beat almost anyone one-on-one. Now that Evans has signed with the San Francisco 49ers, though, the Bucs don't have that in any of Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka or Jalen McMillan — all three are excellent at operating out of the slot and finding space in the defense as pure route runners, but none have Evans' frame or outside capabilities.

Egbuka and McMillan will likely play on the outsides for Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers could also draft another wideout to try to exactly replicate Evans' skillset. They're at least open to the concept, as according to A to Z Sports' Evan Winter, the Bucs are hosting Ole Miss wideout De'Zhaun Stribling on a top-30 visit.

Source tells A to Z Sports the Bucs are hosting Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling on a top-30 visit.



The 6-foot-2, 207-pound receiver is coming off back-to-back seasons of 50+ catches, 800+ receiving yards, and six TDs (in each season).



The X receiver is projected to be a Day 2… — Evan Winter (@evan_AtoZ) March 16, 2026

Buccaneers hosting big-bodied wideout for top-30 visit

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) reacts after a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Every NFL team has top-30 visits ahead of the NFL Draft — these are 30 meetings from out-of-town draft prospects that NFL teams host at their own facilities ahead of the draft. They're not always definitive regarding which players the team wants to draft, but this move would make sense for the Buccaneers given Evans' absence.

Stribling has played for three different college teams — the Washington State Cougars, the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Ole Miss Rebels. Last year, he netted 811 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches, and he had six touchdowns and 882 yards on 53 catches the year prior with the Cowboys.

There's a lot to like with Stribling. He's shorter than Evans at 6'2" and much lighter, coming in at 207 pounds to Mike Evans' 225, but he ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He's a stout run blocker, which Evans is as well, and his speed makes him a threat after the catch, where Evans typically is not. He's two inches taller than Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, which could make him a valuable player on the outside.

There are reasons he's projected as a Day 2 pick, though. Per the NFL's Lance Zierlein, Stribling doesn't have an expansive route tree, has trouble separating (something Egbuka already struggles with in man coverage) and has trouble grabbing contested catches in-game. That last asset was perhaps Evans' greatest, especially in the red zone, so Stribling would have to get stronger if he wants to play Evans' role in Tampa Bay's offense.

The Bucs need a ton of help at defense, so spending a Day 2 pick on a wideout may be a very bad idea. But if they are willing, Stribling could be an option to try and maintain some offensive cohesiveness.

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