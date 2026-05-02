Top NFL Draft Analyst Impressed by Buccaneers' 2026 Draft Class
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There is never a clear consensus regarding which teams succeeded and which failed following the NFL Draft, and nor should there be. It’s very much a subjective thing at this point in time. After all, the prospects drafted won’t even take the field as NFL players in a regular-season game for another four months.
That being said, there are people whose careers require countless hours studying NFL Draft prospects, which at least earns them a certain level of credibility when it comes to determining teams that may have succeeded in the NFL Draft.
Yes, even before their rookies have taken the field.
One of the individuals who is definitely qualified to make his opinions known following the NFL Draft is draft analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com
In a recent guest appearance on the Check the Mic podcast with Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson, Zierlein was asked to discuss what teams he liked in the draft, and he immediately identified one team that stood out.
Top NFL Draft analyst loved the Bucs' draft class
“I liked what Tampa Bay did. I thought Tampa Bay did a nice job of letting the draft come to them. You can’t say that for everyone,” Zierlein said.
“This is why I think the Buccaneers’ draft, where they said, 'Ok Rueben Bain will fall to us at 15, that’s a huge need we have, we’ll go with Rueben Bain.’ Josiah Trotter, who is expected to go in the second round, you know, solid, fits a need,” Zierlein stated. “Ted Hurst, in the third round, he was expected to be a late second to early third pick, they pick him up later, really good pick there. Keionte Scott in the fourth round, really solid player.”
Zierlein then summed up his thoughts on the Bucs’ draft by praising GM Jason Licht and what he accomplished in this year’s draft.
“These are good football players, and I think, good positional and draft value. DeMonte Capehart, I liked him as a fourth, fifth, he went in the fifth," Zierlein said. "I think Jason Licht did a really good job picking up good football players.”
Bucs hoping positive draft reviews translate into strong performance
One person's opinion, even if they are a certified draft expert like Zierlein, doesn't actually matter. How the players perform once they take the field is what will determine which team has won or lost when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft.
That being said, the fact that Zierlein represents just one of many draft analysts who have praised the Buccaneers for having one of the league's best drafts does, at the very least, provide some optimism for the fanbase regarding a potential bounce-back season for the Buccaneers in 2026.
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Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.Follow SI_Buccaneers