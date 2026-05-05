Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Confirms Bucs Explored Trade for Star Pass Rusher

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' path to getting Rueben Bain Jr. was one filled with many twists and turns. The team explored many different options for getting help at pass rusher this offseason, including the ideas of trading for former Vikings pass rusher Johnathan Greenard and drafting Akheem Mesidor with the 15th overall pick, before finally landing on getting Bain in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jason Licht gave some more insight into how he felt that Bain would be available at pick 15 thanks to his former front office co-worker-turned Raiders general manager, John Spytek.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Then I think going back to free agency when, you know, the Raiders-Ravens trade didn't work out, I think that in some way I'd like to think helped us a little bit. I was a little afraid if the Raiders made that trade, you know, Spytek, you know, he and I are very close, he was taunting me a little bit, hey, we're sitting right in front of you, I know what you need," Licht said "And then, you know, Crosby goes back to the Raiders, then the Ravens are sitting there again with their pick, and I know they love their edge rushers, too, so that had me nervous.

"So, and, you know, [Baltimore] took Vega, which is an awesome pick, you know, they need offensive linemen. So, maybe the fact that the Raiders signed Lindbaum helped us get Ruben, so, you know, we're all trying to help each other out here, especially the people that are good friends, so thanks, Spytek," Licht said on the Pat McAfee show.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another move that was a possibility was the signing of veteran pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Now, because of the Raiders-Ravens trade not working out for Crosby, Hendrickson ended up signing a deal with the Ravens. In the end, there were many different dominoes that fell that resulted in Bain falling into the Buccaneers' lap, as Licht explained in the quote below.

"Hendrickson being signed by the Ravens, we were in on that a little bit, you know, felt a little bit, you know, dejected at first," Licht said. "But now, maybe it worked in our favor, so not saying Ruben's better than Hendrickson, I'm just saying now we got our draft pick that we're all excited about, everybody's excited about the shiny new toy."

So, in the end, Licht admitted that they were in on Hendrickson and that they were disappointed that they could not land them. It doesn't seem like they were too far in on a potential Crosby trade based on the quotes above. However, Hendrickson became a Raven, Crosby stayed a Raider, and it all resulted in Bain coming to the Buccaneers.

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