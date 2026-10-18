Buccaneers Running Back Inactive vs. Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to stack as many wins as possible to save a season already on the brink. The Bucs are 1-4 and trying to move to 2-4, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to Raymond James Stadium in hopes of knocking them down to 1-5.

Tampa Bay's offense played well last Thursday in a 24-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, and the running game particularly excelled behind the legs of Bucky Irving. Running back Kenny Gainwell plays behind Irving, but Tampa Bay will not have their RB3 against the Steelers when they play on Sunday afternoon.

Here's who's inactive vs. the Steelers in Week 6:

Buccaneers Running Back Sean Tucker Inactive

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without running back Sean Tucker for their game against the Steelers, the team announced Sunday. Tucker, who was questionable to play with a quad injury, is inactive — he did not practice Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

Week 6 inactives for the Bucs:



DL DeMonte Capehart

G Luke Haggard

QB Baker Mayfield

CB Benjamin Morrison

G Billy Schrauth

RB Sean Tucker

S Antoine Winfield Jr. — River Wells (@riverhwells) October 18, 2026

Tucker only has eight carries for 28 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He does have a touchdown, though, and he got eight yards on a 4th & 1 carry the play prior to set that touchdown up. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has mentioned wanting to get him more carries, but with Tucker hurt, he'll have to wait.

In Tucker's place will be running back Josh Williams. Williams has already been elevated to the practice squad once before this in Week 1, so this is his second elevation — the team's other elevation, Easton Stick, will now have been called up three times and can no longer be called up unless he's signed to the active roster.

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison is also inactive, as he was doubtful to play with a quad injury of his own. Morrison has missed significant time this season, missing the last two games with a quad injury. Cornerback Ayden Garnes, questionable to play on Friday's injury report, will replace him.

The Bucs' rushing attack will lean on Irving and Gainwell, just as it has even with Tucker available to play. The Bucs will have to try and break through a vaunted defensive line that includes standouts like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and more.

The Bucs play the Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

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