How Josiah Trotter Has Roots with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to take linebacker Josiah Trotter in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Trotter is a linebacker who plays with plenty of aggression and excels as both a run defender and a pass rusher.

While there are still some questions regarding Trotter's coverage ability, the Buccaneers coaching staff felt very comfortable with the person and player that Trotter is, and one would find it difficult to say that Trotter isn't a great fit for a Todd Bowles-style defense.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of the Buccaneers' head coach, he and Buccaneers linebackers coach Mike Caldwell actually have a history with the Trotter family. From 1998 to 2009, Jeremiah Trotter played in the NFL and would occasionally match up against the teams Bowles helped coach during that time, such as the Jets, Browns, Cowboys and Dolphins.

Jul 28, 2023; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell gives a press conference before training camp at Miller Electric Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

More importantly, Buccaneers linebackers coach Mike Caldwell actually played with Jeremiah from 1998 to 2001, when they were both on the Eagles as linebackers. Vice president of player personnel Mike Biehl gave more insight into the relationships that Jeremiah has with the Buccaneers' coaches and how it helped their evaluation process:

"I think all that stuff helps, right, just to try to get to know the player. Mike [Caldwell] has a relationship with him; [Head Coach] Todd [Bowles] has a relationship with his dad too," Biehl said. "Again, we spent a lot of time with him too, and just came away feeling really comfortable. I think all that matters. [We are] just, again, trying to find out everything we can about these kids and that played a part in it."

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (LB26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another fun fact here is that Jeremiah actually played for the Buccaneers back in the 2007 season. He wouldn't play many games for Tampa Bay, but it still left the Trotter family familiar with the area and had a sense of a full-circle moment to it. Josiah commented on this after he was drafted about coming back to Tampa Bay after being gone for so long.

"It was a great visit being able to meet that staff, even at the combine, having visits with them," Josiah said. "So, just knowing that coaching staff, especially a lot of the guys on that coaching staff who I've known for a long time or they've known my dad (Jeremiah Trotter Sr.). Especially since I lived in Tampa for a little bit when my dad played for them, so kind of already knowing about not only just the culture, but Bucs football and being down there when I was younger. I am just excited to be able to get down there to get to work with all of those guys, my linebackers, coaches, and the rest of the guys on that roster."

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