How Many 2026 Games Are Buccaneers Favored In? Should It Be More Or Fewer?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play a tough schedule despite finishing second in the NFC South last year. They'll face off against some tough competition like the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears, among other teams, but they also have the benefit of playing in an NFC South that is still very weak.

The Bucs are an interesting team if you're the betting type. They've almost completely revamped their defense, bringing on players like Miami standout edge rusher Rueben Bain and free agent linebacker Alex Anzalone, but the coaching staff on that side of the ball remains largely the same, including head coach Todd Bowles. The offense is similar, too, but the team lost star wideout Mike Evans, so it will have to account for that in 2026.

When it comes to the team's betting odds, though, many bettors don't seem to expect a change from last year. Caesars Sportsbook has odds for most of Tampa Bay's games, and the sportsbook doesn't see Tampa Bay getting any better or worse this upcoming season (for now).

Buccaneers Favored in Eight Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks around the field during warmups prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Caesars Sportsbook has odds for 15 of Tampa Bay's 17 games this season (missing one Saints game and one Panthers game). Of those 15 games, the Buccaneers are favored in eight of them.

The game the Bucs are favored in the most is against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The Bucs are six-point favorites at home for that matchup, where quarterback Baker Mayfield will face off against his first team for the first time as a member of the Buccaneers. The Bucs are the biggest underdogs in Week 14, where the Ravens are favored over them in Baltimore by 5.5 points.

There are two NFC South games missing, but as it stands, Tampa Bay is favored in all of them so far. Despite that, though, betting odds do not seem to like the Bucs' chances outside of their weak division, and that would make sense given how the team collapsed on the back stretch in 2025.

The Bucs have plenty to prove in 2026. With that in mind, a similar prediction to the year they had last year doesn't seem far off base for next season, especially given the rest of the NFC South's own improvements this offseason.

The Bucs will do their best to surpass the eight wins they had last year, and that preparation continues on Tuesday at the start of OTAs.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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