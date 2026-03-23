3 Low-Cost Free Agents the Buccaneers Should Sign

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like most football teams, have done the brunt of their work in free agency already. The initial two-day negotiating period started at the beginning of the month, and most high-profile free agents have already found their homes.

That doesn't mean that there aren't still a few notable options, however. The Buccaneers made some big signings on defense with players like linebacker Alex Anzalone, edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson, but there's still so much more work to be done, and general manager Jason Licht still has plenty of options available on the open market.

Here are three low-cost free agents — defined by an estimated APY of less than $6 million per year, per Spotrac — that the Buccaneers should take a look at to further bolster their ailing defense:

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Spotrac Value: $5.7 million

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Jadeveon Clowney's been everywhere. Ever since entering the league in 2014 as the first-overall pick that year, Clowney has played for seven NFL teams. Despite earning a reputation as a mercenary in the NFL landscape, he's still very productive at 33 years old.

Clowney joined the Dallas Cowboys, his most recent stop, after Week 2 of the NFL season, playing in 13 games as an edge rusher. Despite the limited playing time, he still managed to put up 8.5 sacks, and he boasted a PFF pass-rushing grade of 80.6 and a run-stopping grade of 70.6. Clowney can still do it all at his age, and if the Bucs were to bring him on, he'd join the team's second rotation alongside Muhammad. If the Bucs were to then draft an edge rusher in the first round, Tampa Bay could potentially field an absolutely lethal pass rush heading into 2026.

CB Rasul Douglas

Spotrac Value: $4.0 million

Miami Dolphins defensive back Rasul Douglas (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass during a week 14 football game | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rasul Douglas probably wouldn't start for the Buccaneers, but he would be one of the more surefire depth pieces in the NFL. Tampa Bay lost Jamel Dean in free agency to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so they desperately need to shore up the cornerback room this offseason — and Douglas could be a strong option.

Douglas started 13 games for the Miami Dolphins last year, and he netted 13 passes defended, a forced fumble and 62 combined tackles. He posted a 72.7 overall PFF grade, and if the Bucs were to bring him on, he'd be a strong option behind starting outside corners Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison. The cornerback room could use some more experience with Dean gone, and Douglas's 10 seasons of NFL football would bring just that.

DT D.J. Reader

Spotrac Value: $3.9 million

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This move would truly make the Buccaneers become Detroit South after signing Muhammad and Anzalone, but why not?

The Lions signed D.J. Reader in 2024 after a formidable campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he truly showed prowess as a run stuffer. He has since declined in play, but he'd be a very valuable rotational piece on the defensive line, especially with the loss of Greg Gaines in free agency this year. Reader is a nose tackle, which new Bucs DL Robinson (also a former Lion!) can play if needed — however, he's more naturally set to replace Logan Hall, so Reader would be an excellent rotational piece.

He may not be what he once was, but head coach Todd Bowles would still likely be happy to have him in his arsenal.

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