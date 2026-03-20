Jon Gruden Reveals How Baker Mayfield Is Feeling After Bucs Lose Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield is going to have to get used to life on the gridiron without Mike Evans.

After playing two seasons together in Tampa Bay, Evans made the shocking decision to turn down more money from the Buccaneers in order to join another NFC team that he apparently believes is closer to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite a historic 12 seasons in Tampa Bay where Evans established himself as not just the greatest wide receiver, but the greatest offensive player in the history of the Buccaneers franchise, Evans clearly felt as though he would be better off finishing his career somewhere else.

Baker Mayfield-Mike Evans connection was short-lived

Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes to wide receiver Mike Evans (13) against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It was a significant blow to the Buccaneers who, according to GM Jason Licht, had made a stronger offer to try to retain the franchise icon for at least one more contract. Evans' decision wasn't only devastating for the team and its fanbase, but also Baker Mayfield, who had become accustomed to relying on Evans in all areas of the field as he's managed to rejuvenate his career since signing with the Buccaneers in 2023.

Although we haven't heard any detailed commentary from Mayfield regarding Evans' sudden departure, it appears as though he's finding ways to keep himself busy.

Earlier this week, ahead of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship in Copperhead, Florida, the Bucs' QB hit the links for a Pro-Am event alongside a high-profile group that included former Buccaneers legend Ronde Barbe, Jon Gruden, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and current PGA Tour professionals Jordan Speith and Billy Horschel.

Jon Gruden discusses how Mayfield is feeling after Evans' departure

Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders manager Jon Gruden looks on before the game Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Shortly after the round of golf, the former Buccaneers head coach joined Tom Krasniqi on 95.7 WDAE radio to discuss a variety of topics, including his experience hanging out with the current Bucs' quarterback.

Unsurprisingly, Krasniqi wanted to find out how Mayfield is feeling about Evans leaving. Gruden's response wasn't overly forthcoming.

"He was spraying it off the tee a little bit, I think he had his own issues with the wind," He said. "But he's a confident guy. He'll be just fine, and I'm sure the Buccaneers will do what's right and get some more players in there."

Former Bucs HC @BarstoolGruden on how QB Baker Mayfield was holding up today regarding Mike Evans leaving for the 49ers#WeAreTheKrewe @TKras pic.twitter.com/zdFcqTx9qh — 95.7 WDAE & AM620 (@957WDAE) March 18, 2026

Although Gruden didn't shine much light onto Mayfield's current frame of mind, he did point the attention toward Jason Licht and the Buccaneers' front office, insinuating they may need to add some reinforcements to the WR room in order to fill the void left by Evans' departure.

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