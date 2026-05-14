Ranking Every Opponent on the Buccaneers' Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' schedule will officially be unveiled at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday. That will lay out when the Bucs will play their schedule, but we've known what teams they're set to play for some time now, and there are a few tough opponents on the schedule.

The Bucs are playing a second-place schedule this year and will face off against the AFC North and the NFC North, with common opponents in the AFC West, NFC West and NFC East. While you're waiting for the schedule release, we've ranked all of Tampa Bay's 14 opponents in 2026 from easiest to hardest:

14. vs. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have numerous holes on their roster and a first-year head coach in Todd Monken. With all those problems in mind, combined with the fact that this game is at home, the Bucs definitely should come out with a win here.

13. @/vs. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers got the Bucs once last year, but they still have plenty of offensive problems to solve — with quarterback Bryce Young square among them. They improved their defense significantly. but the reigning NFC South champions should take a step back in 2026 and the Bucs should take advantage.

12. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have a new first-year head coach in Mike McCarthy, and their quarterback is likely going to be 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers had a lot of trouble pushing the ball down the field and moving out of the pocket last year, and with a questionable roster on top of that, Tampa Bay should be able to take care of Pittsburgh.

11. @/vs. Atlanta Falcons

Division games are always a grind and they're never guaranteed. But the Falcons are set to bring in Tua Tagovailoa or continue with Michael Penix Jr. under center, and neither of those options solves their quarterback problem. Their defensive line is up in the air with James Pearce Jr.'s recent controversy and they have a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, so all of those things could make Tampa Bay the better opponent in the NFC South.

10. @/vs. New Orleans Saints

The Saints are heading into their second year under head coach Kellen Moore and just picked up a potential new No. 1 wideout in Jordyn Tyson. They ended the year strong last year and have some good players across the board, and as a result, they should be Tampa Bay's No. 1 rival in the division this year.

9. vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings had a lot of quarterback trouble last year with J.J. McCarthy, but now, Kyler Murray is set to start for the team. We've seen what even average QB play can do for the Vikings with players like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison catching the ball, and with Brian Flores' vaunted defense also a factor, this game could be tough for Tampa Bay.

8. @ Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have worked to shore up some of their defensive problems, and if they are able to do that, they should be a tough opponent. Their offense, featuring wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, is tough no matter who is playing quarterback, but Joe Burrow is set to return from injury and give Tampa Bay's secondary a hard time.

7. vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers proved themselves formidable last year with Jim Harbaugh at the helm, and this year, they'll have offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel calling the shots on offense. That's a big upgrade from Greg Roman, and with defensive infrastructure already in place and a very good quarterback in Justin Herbert, this will be a tough game.

6. @ Detroit Lions

The Lions disappointed last year, but they remain extremely talented and addressed their needs on defense in a big way. With new personnel adapted to defensive coordinator Kevin Sheppard's tastes and stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs all returning, this will be a big challenge for the Bucs — especially after losing handily to this same team last year.

5. vs. Green Bay Packers

The Packers showed how dangerous they could be last year with an excellent quarterback in Jordan Love and a solid roster on defense. They really focused on bolstering the front seven and the secondary in the offseason, and if that does what they want it to, they'll march into Tampa Bay with bad intentions. The Bucs will be at home, so the heat should help, but they also lost to the Packers the last time they played them at home in 2022.

4. @ Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' high-flying offense isn't going anywhere after quarterback Dak Prescott and company played well under Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys have also improved their defense, especially with the addition of Caleb Downs, so they won't be as easy to pick on in that department. With this game on the road and a recent Bucs loss there in 2024, the Bucs will have to pull out all the stops to win this game.

3. @ Chicago Bears

The Bears burst onto the scene last year under new head coach Ben Johnson, making it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Quarterback Caleb Williams is improving constantly, and they have enough defensive pieces to be a threat. This game is on the road, and with schedule leaks putting it on prime time in November, it will be a cold, long night for the Bucs.

2. @ Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have a new head coach in Jesse Minter, but their roster on both sides of the ball remains absolutely stacked. Lamar Jackson continues to lead the offense alongside Derrick Henry, and the Ravens also picked up elite edge rusher Trey Hendrickson in free agency to add to their pass rush. This will be a very, very hard game for the Bucs, but it will also be one of their biggest opportunities to show they can hang with any team.

1. vs. Los Angeles Rams

The biggest opportunity, though, will probably be against the Rams at home. The Rams may just be the NFL's best team heading into 2026, and everyone on their roster who made them so good last year is still there. Matt Stafford, Davante Adams, Puca Nacua and more head the offense while players like Jared Verse and Byron Young generate chaos on defense.

The Bucs were easily dispatched last year when the played the Rams in California. This year, they'll have to work extra hard to avoid the same result.

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