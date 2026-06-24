Watch Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield in Newest Trailer for Netflix's 'Quarterback'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up to start training camp at the end of July in an effort to prepare for the 2026 NFL season. The Buccaneers didn't make the playoffs in 2025, and everyone in Tampa Bay who was there for that is looking to put the past behind them.

That doesn't mean that Buccaneers fans and NFL fans have to do that, though. In fact, Bucs fans will get one more chance to relive the good and the bad from last season on July 14, when the newest season of Netflix's Quarterback TV show drops — and Tampa Bay signal caller Baker Mayfield is set to be one of the stars this season.

The show will chronicle Mayfield's 2025 season, from his rise to an MVP-level player during the first half of the season to one of the NFL's struggling quarterbacks during the back half. The new trailer for Quarterback dropped on Wednesday, and there are some early hints at what may have caused Mayfield's slide last year.

How Much Did Injuries Affect Baker Mayfield in 2025?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The official trailer for Quarterback Season 3 on @Netflix has dropped: pic.twitter.com/03hkOnanO3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 24, 2026

Mayfield dealt with injuries all throughout last season, from ones that kept him out of games like the shoulder injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams to lingering ones, like a knee and rib injury, that affected his game. Many fans and NFL pundits have speculated on exactly how much this affected Mayfield's play, and this season of Quarterback could give us some answers.

The latter half of the trailer appears to focus on the injuries that the four quarterbacks — Mayfield, Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward, Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and currently-Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Flacco — took during their respective seasons.

"I'm always worried that he's gonna get hurt," Mayfield's wife, Emily, says in the trailer. "Then you have to let Baker be Baker."

Mayfield also references his injuries himself later in the trailer.

"It doesn't matter if I'm 100% or 50%," Mayfleld says in the trailer. "You can still get it anyway."

'50%' is an eye-catching number, and we'll see just how much the show dives into how hurt Mayfield was. Either way, the dropoff in Mayfield's play was noticeable — in the first eight games of the season, Mayfield boasted an EPA/play of 0.107, and in the last nine games, that number plummeted to 0.003 EPA/play, per SumerSports. Many have attributed this downturn to Mayfield's own injuries, but this season of Quarterback could reveal this for certain.

Quarterback premieres on Netflix on July 14, while Training Camp will begin a week later on July 28.

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