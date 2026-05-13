Why Rueben Bain Will Be All Business for the Buccaneers Defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that Rueben Bain Jr. can give them a boost not just to their defense, but also to the team's overall demeanor.

Bain has been compared to players like Ndamukong Suh regarding his "all business" demeanor when approaching the game of football.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. is selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the number 15 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Recently, Bain gave a quote about what his demeanor is going to be going forward into the NFL and how he is going to play with a "mean streak":

"I think I always had that kind of mindset. I feel like it kind of piggybacks off that question as well – just what was put in front of me allowed me to be the player I am today [and] allowed me to kind of play with that head-on-fire mentality," he said. "Just run around knowing that you never know what play could be your last. I'm always playing like that. I come in the game [with] the mindset that I don't take anything for granted. When I step on the field, I'm trying to give them my all each and every time," Bain said when asked on playing with a physical edge and a "mean streak".

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bain fell to the Buccaneers in the 2026 NFL draft, and many thought that this fall would add extra motivation to Bain and what he would want to do in his rookie season.

"I mean, I'll say my mindset is always to have a bit of edge to me. I feel like I'm the best player no matter what. So, that's kind of what I feed [off of]. I really don't let any outside noise dictate that. I just kind of play with the mindset [of] I'm going to get it each and every play," Bain said.

Bain Jr. also did not need extra motivation by getting passed up by his hometown Miami Dolphins.

"I feel like it won't change anything. My motivation is myself. I always want to be the best player on the field, no matter what. No outside factor is going to kind of weigh into that. I'm going to play the game just as if I was playing anybody else – that's with all my effort. When you see that, people are going to see the kind of player I am," Bain said.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Jason Taylor against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain also had some of the best coaching that he could get at Miami with Jason Taylor. Taylor coached Bain and other pass rushers at Miami and was one of the best mentors that a young player could ask for. Taylor is a former three-time First Team All-Pro, one-time Second Team All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2006.

Bain learned a lot from Taylor at Miami, and he had plenty of good things to say about the experience.

"I can say patience. That really related to not only about life, but football. I used to kind of tense up a little bit if I felt like games weren't really going my way," Bain said. "He instilled the mindset in me to, rather than just let things come to me, just let the game just flow and [let] my instincts just take over."