Rising Star Rachaad White Has Perfect Response to Buccaneers’ First Round Pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a necessary investment along the offensive line to begin the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The team ultimately chose to select former Duke standout Graham Barton with the No. 26 overall pick.
Though Barton primarily played left tackle with the Blue Devils, the Buccaneers are expected to utilize him along the interior. The move helps the franchise fill the hole that's opened over the last two years with the unexpected retirements of Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen. The hope is that Barton will be Tampa Bay's center of the future.
While picking an offensive lineman in the first round might not be a move that fires up a fanbase, the selection got a ton of attention from current players on the roster. Rising star running back Rachaad White was one of the Buccaneers to weigh in and he kept it simple with his reaction.
It's pretty obvious that White is excited to have another talented offensive lineman to block for him. Barton will be competing with veterans such as Robert Hainsey, Sua Opeta, and Ben Bredeson to earn a role with a team coming off a divisional-round appearance as a rookie. His physical and nasty approach between the lines should be evident early in training camp.
White will be a massive part of Tampa Bay's success on offense once again in 2024. He rushed 272 times for 990 yards and six touchdowns while catching 64 passes for 549 yards and three more scores during his second year in the league. His trajectory should continue to soar upward under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen and a unit that has retained multiple key pieces.
The Buccaneers will continue their draft haul on Friday night with the No. 57 overall pick.
