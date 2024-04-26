Bleacher Report Grades Buccaneers' First Round Draft Pick of Duke's Graham Barton
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with a number of needs and when it came time for them to pick at 26th overall, everything had sort of played itself out ahead of them for them to land former Duke Blue Devil Graham Barton.
Barton will immediately be able to fill a need for the Bucs as he has the versatility to play any position along the offensive line, but it appears that he will likely slot in at center or guard in the red and pewter.
The pick wasn't one that drew gasps from the fanbase or those even watching the NFL Draft, but it is a huge win for a team that struggled to run the ball last season.
Following the completion of the first round, Bleacher Report graded out each team's first-round selection, and the Bucs received a B grade for their pick of Barton at No. 26. Here's a little bit of what they said about Barton:
"So, Graham Barton carrying a first-round grade throughout the predraft process is a big deal. But two primary factors make him deserving of that.
First, Barton's positional flexibility makes him one of the class' most valuable blockers. The 6'5", 313-pound prospect began his collegiate career as Duke's starting center during his true freshman campaign. He then bumped out to left tackle for the last two seasons before declaring early for the NFL draft. He has the ability to play all five offensive line positions if necessary.
Second, the two-time first-team All-ACC selection is an exceptional athlete. Barton didn't participate in testing drills at the NFL Scouting Combine since he entered the offseason with an injured ankle. But he impressed scouts with a strong showing at Duke's pro day, where he posted a sub-5.0-second 40-yard dash, 4.54-second short shuttle and 7.31 three-cone effort, per ESPN's Jordan Reid."
They are correct in what they say here about Barton. Barton played mostly OT during his time at Duke, but he possesses the unique ability to play anywhere along the line. It will be interesting to see where the Bucs exactly want him, but Jason Licht has heavily implied in his press conference after the draft that the team intends to play him at center.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.