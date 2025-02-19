Mics Caught Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward Exchanging Trash Talk at Pre-NFL Draft Workout
With just over two months until the 2025 NFL Draft, the mind games have already begun. As teams with top-10 picks mull over who they might take off the board come April, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward decided to have a little fun before embarking on their respective NFL careers.
Sanders and Ward, both projected first-round picks and the marquee headliners of this year’s quarterback class, were seen working out together at UNLV in a video shared by Well Off Media this week.
The Buffaloes quarterback got in some throws alongside Ward—and some jabs, too.
“Consistency, that’s what he lacks,” Sanders said of Ward.
In retaliation, the Hurricanes quarterback roasted Sanders over his misleading completion percentage last season.
“They gave you a completion percentage award and all you did was throw checkdowns and bubble screens,” Ward said. “That’s actually crazy. If I did that, my completion percentage would be 90. I throw the ball downfield. You don’t.”
The two clashed again when Ward took a shot at Sanders for being a “nine-win man” after Sanders took an early hydration break during their workout. Sanders touted his Gatorade sponsorship and said he gets paid for drinking the sports beverage through his NIL deal, to which Ward bluntly responded, “I don’t need to get paid. Football pays me.”
Arguably the biggest diss of the afternoon came later in the video:
“You ain’t do what your team needs to do to win the bowl game,” Ward said to Sanders, referring to Colorado’s 36-14 loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl.
“You didn't either,” Sanders replied. “You quit on your team.”
It’s not the first time Ward and Sanders have traded playful barbs ahead of draft night—during a previous workout, the two got into a debate over which of them could be considered “generational,” which quickly devolved into an argument of semantics.
Both Sanders and Ward would fill a glaring need for at least five teams picking in the top ten of the draft, and could feasibly face off in an NFL game in less than a year’s time. This would appear to be just the beginning of a beautiful, trash-talking friendship.