Cameras Caught Embarrassing Trevor Lawrence Moment Before Game-Winning TD Drive
Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to an impressive, 31-28 comeback victory over the Chiefs on Monday night. Before that happened, there was a pretty embarrassing incident ESPN caught on camera.
Shortly before Kansas City scored to take a 28-24 lead, cameras flashed to Lawrence, who was sitting on Jacksonville's bench. He clearly didn't know he was in focus because he was picking his nose pretty deeply for an extended period of time.
Video is below.
Now, look, many of us have done that before, we just haven't been on camera with millions of Americans watching.
In the end, Lawrence got the last laugh. He led the Jaguars on an outstanding seven-play, 60-yard drive that was capped off by his incredible one-yard scramble for a touchdown.
That finished an epic contest in which the Jaguars were on the wrong end of an egregious missed pass interference call, and another controversial play that gave the Chiefs a touchdown.
Lawrence finished the game 18-of-25 for 221 yards, with one touchdown, an interception, and 54 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. It was an excellent game that moved Jacksonville to a shocking 4-1 on the season. And it was his 26th birthday to boot.
His embarrassing on-camera moment aside, it was an excellent night for the former No. 1 overall pick.