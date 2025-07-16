Cameron Heyward Says He Would Talk to Omar Khan If Steelers Look to Trade T.J. Watt
T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of contract extension talks, and as the offseason continues, there have been rumors of the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year being traded at some point.
The Steelers have remained firm on not being interested in trading Watt, and Watt's teammates continuously express their desire to keep him on the team. Cameron Heyward spoke on the Rich Eisen Show this week and went as far to say he would even speak to general manager Omar Khan if a trade even enters the picture. He does not want to lose his fellow defensive star.
"That's my brother, I want that dude to get paid what he deserves," Heyward said. "... I'm going up to Omar [Khan], and I'm telling him, 'That's not happening.' If there's even a trade that gets up there, I don't think it helps our team to trade a guy like that."
Heyward admitted he doesn't "have that power" to demand Khan not to trade a player. But, he'd hope his veteran status on the team would give him some pull.
The hold-up on Watt's new extension is likely caused by figuring out a number for the linebacker. For one, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett signed the largest non-quarterback NFL deal in history this offseason at four years and $160 million. Secondly, the Steelers handed out their biggest contract in franchise history to new receiver DK Metcalf at $150 million. These are numbers that likely stick out to Watt when negotiating a new contract.