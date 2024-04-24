Final 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Ladies and gentlemen, it is time for our final first-round mock draft for the 2024 NFL Draft. The first round kicks off Thursday night and no team is more excited for day one than Arizona Cardinals fans. With the picks they possess to move up and down the board, it makes all the sense in the world why the Red Sea is pumped.
For this mock, there are several trades and even a player trade that will raise some eyebrows. And don’t worry, the Cardinals made sure they got their guys in this mock.
I won’t waste any more time introducing the mock than that. The Chicago Bears are on the clock!
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina)
The pick: Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC
The easiest pick a mock draft has seen in, well, ever. Williams is generational and the Bears need a quarterback in the worst way. This isn’t a terrible roster, either so if Williams adjusts to the pros quickly, we could see Chicago find relevance again.
2. Washington Commanders
The pick: Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, LSU
Daniels isn’t for everyone, but the Commanders understand everything he does for you not just on the field but also for fan engagement. Daniels is a one-of-a-kind athlete and sparks excitement every time the ball is in his hands. Daniels could easily be a top-10 jersey seller before he even takes a snap.
3. New England Patriots
The pick: Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina
I’m not sold that the Patriots stay at three, but I’ll comply for this mock and say they cannot pass up Maye. Teams don’t get many opportunities for slam-dunk franchise caliber quarterbacks and Maye fits the billing. He won’t fix the franchise from day one, but he is the kind of player that you build your future around.
4. Arizona Cardinals
The pick: Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver, Ohio State
If the Cardinals don’t move out of the fourth overall pick, then they will take MHJ. This feels like one of the best win-win scenarios the franchise has seen in their history, as Harrison Jr. is an all-world talent who won’t waste any time becoming one of the best receivers in the last ten years for Arizona.
5. TRADE: Minnesota Vikings (via LAC)
The pick: J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan
Trade:
Minnesota receives pick 5
LAC receives picks 11, 23, and a 2025 first-round pick
The Vikings are all but guaranteed to be moving up for a quarterback and here they make the move with the Chargers for the same package they would likely give to any other franchise. McCarthy isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but he has good touch on his throws and the weapons he has at his disposal in Minnesota will help his transition to the pros.
6. New York Giants
The pick: Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU
The Giants should be looking to move up for a quarterback, however they don’t have the same ammo the Vikings do and instead “settle” for Nabers, who is a day one starter with superstar potential. The last team the G-Men took an LSU receiver in round one was Odell Beckham and that turned out pretty well.
7. Tennessee Titans
The pick: Joe Alt Jr., Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame
This pick just feels like chalk. I haven’t changed it in months and seemingly every other mock draft you can find features Alt going seventh to the Titans. Tennessee is rebuilding their offensive line and Alt gives them a cornerstone.
8. Atlanta Falcons
The pick: Dallas Turner, Edge Rusher, Alabama
The Falcons have more than enough weapons on offense and not nearly enough on defense. Turner is a high-upside defender and could be the odds favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year regardless of where he lands. Atlanta wants to compete for the playoffs, and they can do that by adding the ace pass rusher.
9. Chicago Bears
The pick: Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver, Washington
D.J. Moore is here for the long haul, but recently acquired Keenan Allen’s days are numbered and his health doesn’t do him any favors. The Bears would be wise to capitalize on Odunze’s availability at nine. The man I’ve long dubbed “DOOMSDAY” is a perfect fit for Caleb Williams and gives the Beas offense no shortage of explosive weapons for their franchise quarterback.
10. New York Jets
The pick: Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia
I pray to the fantasy football gods that this pick comes to fruition. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t had an elite tight end since the days of healthy Jermichael Finley and Bowers is even more talented. Putting him in an offense already featuring Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall gives Rodgers, on paper, one of the best offenses he’s worked with in his storied career.
11. TRADE: Los Angeles Chargers (via Minnesota)
The pick: Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle, Oregon State
Trade:
LAC receives picks 11, 23, and a 2025 first-round pick
Minnesota receives pick 5
The Chargers want to improve their offensive line that features cornerstones at left tackle and guard with Rashawn Slater and Zion Johnson. Fuaga is a Pro Bowl-level player at right tackle and feels like an easy fit here for LA.
12. Denver Broncos
The pick: Bo Nix, Quarterback, Oregon
Sean Payton needs his quarterback, and he shouldn’t be afraid to reach in terms of draft pick value to secure his guy. Nix in a Payton-led offense feels like a football match made in Heaven. Nix has aged like a fine wine his last two seasons at Oregon, and I believe he is set up for the quickest success at the next level in this offense.
13. Las Vegas Raiders
The pick: Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington
I am buying the hype that the Raiders could trade up for Penix, however I believe he’ll absolutely be available at 13. Las Vegas needs a quarterback worse than any other team in the NFL and although some will be upset that the value of the pick doesn’t match the value of Penix, I can promise you that if he hits (and I believe he will) that we’ll look back at this selection as a steal.
Penix is a great field general and the weapons the Raiders have for him including All-Pro Davante Adams will help give hm earlier carer success.
14. New Orleans Saints
The pick: Olu Fashanu, Offensive Tackle, Penn State
Trevor Penning was benched last season and Ryan Ramcyzk’s future remains unclear. Fashanu entered the draft cycle as one of the best offensive line prospects and although he didn’t capitalize on the hype, he is still more than worth a top-15 pick.
15. Indianapolis Colts
The pick: Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Toledo
Mitchell is likely to be the first cornerback off the board and the Colts capitalize on his slight dip after quarterbacks went early. Mitchell will punch you in the mouth and Indy needs that kind of attitude on their defense.
16. Seattle Seahawks
The pick: Laiatu Latu, Edge Rusher, Washington
One of my favorite draft fits, Latu is perfect for a Seahawks team that has historically favored versatile defenders. New head coach Mike Macdonald will happily pair Latu across from Boye Mafe for a dynamic edge rushing duo.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
The pick: Terrion Arnold, Cornerback, Alabama
Arnold has the speed and ball skills to be a high-end starter early on in his career. The Jaguars have pieces scattered throughout the defense and have a good corner already in Tyson Campbell. Getting Arnold across from him will help this secondary immensely.
18. TRADE: Arizona Cardinals (via Cincinnati)
The pick: Jared Verse, Edge Rusher, Florida State
Trade:
Arizona receives picks 18 and 149
Cincinnati receives pick 27 and 90
A falling Verse is snatched up by the Cardinals, who make a dramatic move up the board to secure his services. Verse didn’t blow up in his senior season, but he showed consistency between his two seasons at Florida State. The Cards are more than willing to use some of their capital to secure an immediate starter at a crucial position on defense.
19. TRADE: Philadelphia Eagles (via LAR)
The pick: Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Iowa
Trade:
Philadelphia receives picks 19 and 99
LAR receives picks 22 and 53
The Eagles move ahead a few picks to make sure they secure the rights to DeJean, who gets to play in the slot while Darius Slay and James Bradbury play the perimeter. DeJean is an ace cornerback and has equally elite return man skills. He’s a playmaker from the word “go.”
20. TRADE: San Francisco 49ers
The pick: JC Latham, Offensive Tackle, Alabama
Trade:
San Francisco receives picks 20, 84, and a 2025 second-round pick
Pittsburgh receives wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
The Steelers have been rumored to be the most aggressive team in trying to trade for Aiyuk and in this mock they pull it off in exchange for this year’s first and third round picks plus a future second.
Rather than immediately draft Aiyuk’s replacement, the 49ers will gladly grab Latham to play across from Trent Williams until the future Hall of Famer hangs up his cleats.
21. Miami Dolphins
The pick: Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle, Washington
The Dolphins offensive line needs major improvement and Fautanu goes a long way in doing so. Fautanu can just as easily slide inside to guard as he can play outside at tackle. Wherever the Dolphins decide to use him, he’s an upgrade over what’s there now.
22. TRADE: Los Angeles Rams
The pick: Byron Murphy II, Interior Defensive Lineman, Texas
Trade:
LAR receives picks 22 and 53
Philadelphia receives picks 19 and 99
Replacing future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald won’t be achievable considering he’s arguably the greatest ever, but a combined effort will help with replacing his production at a minimum. Murphy is arguably the top interior defender in the draft and pairing him with Kobie Turner could spell trouble for opposing offenses.
23. TRADE: Los Angeles Chargers
The pick: AD Mitchell, Wide Receiver, Texas
Trade:
LAC receives picks 11, 23, and a 2025 first-round pick
Minnesota receives pick 5
We can’t give up on Quentin Johnston after one season, but regardless the Chargers must get better out wide. Mitchell is one of the most explosive players in the draft. Matching him and Johnston will hopefully spark some fireworks for a new offense under Jim Harbaugh.
24. Dallas Cowboys
The pick: Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma
This is a pick I’ve been mocking for months, and it won’t change starting now. The Cowboys have a tall task in replacing future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith and although it’s massive shoes to fill, Guyton is a terrific prospect to slide into that hole.
25. Green Bay Packers
The pick: Graham Barton, Offensive Lineman, Duke
It doesn’t matter if Barton plays on the outside or inside of the offensive line because one way or the other, he’s a stud. The Packers seem to like what they have at tackle with Rasheed Waker and Zach Tom, so Barton will slide to guard where he has Pro Bowl upside.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The pick: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Interior Offensive Lineman, Oregon
Tampa Bay is all in on Baker Mayfield, so now they must make sure he stays upright to deliver strikes to his weapons. JPJ is the top center in the class and is an easy slot-and-start player.
27. TRADE: Cincinnati Bengals (via Arizona)
The pick: Amarius Mims, Offensive Tackle, Georgia
Trade:
Arizona receives picks 18 and 149
Cincinnati receives pick 27 and 90
Cincinnati is still able to land one of the top tackles in the class after moving down nine picks. Mims is a mammoth at 6’8 and 340-lbs, giving Joe Burrow two massive bookend tackles across from Orlando Brown Jr.
28. Buffalo Bills
The pick: Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver, LSU
The Bills have to replace both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis after moving on from both this offseason. Thomas Jr. has the size and speed to become Josh Allen’s new best friend, especially in the endzone.
29. Detroit Lions
The pick: Nate Wiggins, Cornerback, Clemson
The Lions need help in the secondary after beefing up their front-seven. Wiggins is an excellent and long corner who can flourish in a defense that will pressure quarterbacks into making poor decisions.
30. Baltimore Ravens
The pick: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama
McKinstry probably needs a year in the pros to get fully acclimated to the next level and the Ravens can do that by having him learn from Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens. Should the latter price himself out of Baltimore then McKinstry takes his role. Even if he stays, you can never have too many good cornerbacks.
31. San Francisco 49ers
The pick: Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, Interior Defensive Line, Illinois
The Niners let the board fall to them and they end up with one of the best defenders in the class. It’s difficult to narrow down Newton’s draft position, but I can tell you he won’t get past San Francisco at 31, who plugs him in as their replacement for Javon Kinlaw.
32. Kansas City Chiefs
The pick: T.J. Tampa, Cornerback, Iowa State
The best teams in the NFL are able to do addition by subtraction. KC loses a top-end cornerback in L’Jarius Snead and replaces him with a younger and cheaper guy in Tampa, who is flirting with round one status.