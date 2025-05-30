4 Dream Cardinals Trade Candidates From AFC East
The AFC East has always been a conference driven by a single team with occasional guest appearances from others.
After the New England Patriots ran things for the better part of two decades, the Buffalo Bills have now seized that role as the division's top dog. They've done it with excellent quarterback play, but the division still has tremendous players. Even the lowly teams have All-Pro caliber players.
Considering how many of those teams are rebuilding or have uncertain futures, it makes them a prime candidate to be sellers -- it's just not as much a guarantee as others (i.e. the NFC South).
Regardless, the Arizona Cardinals should pick up the phones and call the division to see who may be available.
The AFC East is run by young defenses and talented skill position players. Only one team possesses a worthwhile quarterback, more on him soon, but all four teams have cornerstone players who would make Arizona much more serious title contenders.
Each of the four teams has at least two players who can do that, and for the right price they may be available... Again, we have no idea where they stand in terms of buyers or sellers or rebuilding franchises or any other fancy label.
But I'm here to make the Cardinals better and that's what I'm doing. We're starting off shooting for the moon before we call some of the lower teams to try and pluck their stars in return for some future capital.
Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen
The reigning league MVP is worth every penny and more that he is receiving. He’s well on his way to being the best quarterback in Bills franchise history… the same franchise with Hall
of Famer Jim Kelly, who took the team to four straight Super Bowls.
But Allen is legit. He’s become one of the faces of the league entirely and a front runner for changing the way the quarterback position is now being played. He’s got a big arm with elite athleticism and scores touchdowns at a higher rate than anyone in the league. It’s absurd.
There’s no price for Allen, but the Cardinals can call over and over and over again to see if they can work the body to land him. Allen is getting better every year and he’s doing it with average-at-best weapons… let’s give him Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride and see how it goes.
Allen makes the Cardinals a Super Bowl contender even with an average roster, but an improving season that’s clearly on the rise can truly take off with him at the helm.
Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle
I said the Cardinals needed to get faster at receiver all offseason and legitimately may not get better than with Waddle, who is perhaps the fastest player in the league. He’s more than track speed, too, with game speed to leave defenders in the dust on top of all the growth and development has gained as a pro.
Better yet, Waddle, who is capable of being a team’s X-receiver, would arrive to the desert and split that role with MHJ. It takes any pressure off him to carry this offense, even with one that has as big a need for help as he provides.
Again, Waddle is more than speed as a very well-rounded player and his numbers are slipping because of quarterback play… if he can find any kind of consistency at quarterback, even average consistency, then he should revert to his big play, big number self.
Arizona would be an awesome fit for Waddle to continue getting one-on-ones that we will win more often than not. He will seize a specific role with the team and be one of their most relied upon players.
With how reliable he’s already been? Love the fit, and Miami could end up being sellers soon.
New England Patriots: Will Campbell
I thought long and hard about Drake Maye here. The defense also has several studs like Christian Barmore, now reportedly fully healthy, Christian Gonzalez, and the safety duo of Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers.
And yet, I’m going with the rookie with no pro experience.
I was a massive Campbell supporter to stay outside at left tackle while many clamored for a move inside to guard. Shorter arms are a concern at the next level, but Campbell did not nearly have the measurements that teams dread that previous players have had. I know, not think or believe, know he can anchor the blind side.
But I also know he can be an elite guard.
Arizona will find a spot for Campbell out of the gate, where he will take the offensive line to the next level even as a rookie. Guard, tackle, wherever — Campbell is going to be special. A Cardinals offensive line that needs reinforcements and upgrades can’t do much better than Campbell.
New York Jets: Quinnen Williams
Garrett Williams was my other option here, and I did consider Sauce Gardner, too. However, I landed on the defensive lineman, Williams.
Maybe I’m crazy, but I feel like Williams is one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the league. Sure, Williams has been elected to three-consecutive Pro Bowls, but how often do you hear his name when talking about the best defenders in the league, let alone his position inside the defensive line?
That should be changing sooner rather than later, and I believe in a move out west to help make up for that change.
Adding Williams to a remade defensive line would help create long-term stability to a room that was a massive weakness a season ago, His pass-rushing prowess combined with a well-rounded ability to anchor the line would make him one of the most pivotal defenders and even players for the Cardinals.
Who knows what the Jets are doing, but if Williams were to become available then I would urge Arizona to make a call.