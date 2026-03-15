Cardinals Reportedly Hosting Patriots LB

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly hosting free agent linebacker Jack Gibbens early next week, according to ESPN New England Patriots reporter Mike Reiss:

"Linebacker/special-teamer Jack Gibbens, who played a valuable backup role for the Patriots in 2025 but wasn't tendered an offer as a restricted free agent, is scheduled to visit the Cardinals early this week, according to a league source.

"The Patriots agreed with former Dolphins linebacker K.J. Britt on a one-year deal, and he's a top candidate to fill Gibbens' former role. One of the reasons Britt had appealed to the Dolphins last offseason was his football intelligence in terms of getting others lined up, which was a notable part of Gibbens' value in New England."

Gibbens, 27, started eight of 17 games for the Patriots last season and was also a top special teams contributor in New England.

Gibbens would prove another veteran presence in Arizona's inside linebacker room that just parted ways with prior starter Akeem Davis-Gaither. As of now, Cody Simon and Mack Wilson are still projected to be starters in Arizona's defense entering 2026.

Whether Gibbens' presence changes that remains to be seen. It is notable Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort spent years working in New England's front office, and while regimes have certainly changed since departing, Ossenfort would have a few connections back east that could vouch for Gibbens.

The familiarity between Ossenfort/Gibbens also stretches to Tennessee, where Gibbens signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022 while Ossenfort was still in their front office.

Despite going undrafted, Gibbins has managed to start multiple games in each of his four professional years with 13 starts coming in 2013.

His Pro Football Focus grade of 64.0 ranked 37th out of 88 eligible linebackers in 2025. He was particularly strong in pass coverage, ranking 26th out of all inside linebackers in that aspect.

Gibbens was a key part in helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl this past season, though New England obviously fell short.

Gibbens, if signed, would arrive to Arizona with potential to contribute right away on either defense or special teams in 2026. At minimum, he would provide a boost to competition across Wilson in the Cardinals' linebackers room.

While this wouldn't be an A+ signing that puts Arizona over the top, it would qualify as a fairly solid move that would shore up a Cardinals front seven that desperately needs it.