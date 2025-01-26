Cardinals, Cam Skattebo Could be Special Pairing
The Arizona Cardinals have a small number of picks for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and need to make sure they nail every single one. The Cardinals competed for the first half of the season before completely falling apart at the end of the season.
That must change moving forward, or jobs will be on the line.
Adding superstars will help the Cardinals get back on track and Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo fits that narrative.
The running back position in Arizona has plenty of talent already with Pro Bowler James Conner, second -year man Trey Benson, Emari Demercado, and Michael Carter Jr., so adding another body to the room would feel excessive and for some negligent considering the other needs for this roster… but Skattebo could be an exception.
The Arizona State star running back just finished a historic season for the program, including setting the single season rushing yards record (1,711), touchdowns (21 rushing, 24 total), and finishing fifth place in Heisman Trophy voting.
Skattebo was also the main reason why the Sun Devils made a comeback in the Peach Bowl and forced double overtime against Texas in their first-ever College Football Playoff game.
To put it lightly, the man I’ve dubbed “The People’s Running Back” was nothing short of sensational, and whoever adds him to their roster will be getting a special player.
The knocks on Skattebo are that he isn’t the biggest, fastest, or most athletic guy on the field... however, he’s simply good at football and plays with tenacity that you don’t often see from players like himself.
This is what makes him so appealing to NFL teams – he’s willing to outwork everyone in front of him or opposite him.
So, for the Cardinals, who again are very deep at the running back position, can they look at adding the ASU legend to their team?
The short answer is yes, but that would require making sure that other holes are properly addressed in free agency, trades, or other draft picks.
Again, adding Skattebo is a luxury for this team. That said, it’s a luxury that could become a fan-favorite very early in his career. He would also be a terrific heir apparent to Conner when he steps down should Benson not be the guy.
The Cardinals could even rotate these three and have Demercado and Carter along for the ride, too.
Adding Skattebo would be popular with most fans, but again, they need to make sure that bigger needs like pass rush and offensive line depth are settled first and foremost.
If they manage to do all of that, then Skattebo is a more than welcome addition to this team and his legacy in the desert will only grow larger.