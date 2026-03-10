Why You Haven't Heard Any Kyler Murray News

The Arizona Cardinals are moving on from quarterback Kyler Murray — which will become official on Wednesday, March 11 despite knowledge of his pending release coming a week ago.

The NFL's legal tampering period is underway as of yesterday, and we saw a plethora of moves with quarterbacks such as Malik Willis and Tua Tagovailoa finding new homes. As for the Cardinals, they signed Gardner Minshew to supplement depth behind projected starter Jacoby Brissett.

We're still unsure of many things when it comes to Murray such as the details of his release (pre or post-June 1) and where he'll land next — though it was a bit strange to see absolutely zero info on Murray unveiled.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says Murray is paying respect to the rules and not engaging in anything before his actual release:

"Kyler Murray and his camp seem to be playing everything within the rules. Am told they will not discuss him with any other teams until he is officially released by the Cardinals. Could be why everything with him was so quiet today," Gambadoro posted on X.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Murray sign quickly after he's officially released, as spots with the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons were filled yesterday. Two spots to watch are reportedly the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport also highlighted since the Cardinals haven't officially said goodbye to Murray on social platforms, he can't be treated like a free agent just yet:

From @GMFB: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray looms as one of the biggest names out there. pic.twitter.com/e2OpdIcE4g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2026

Murray and the Cardinals are splitting after seven seasons together when he first arrived as the No. 1 overall pick inthe 2019 NFL Draft. Murray led Arizona to one postseason appearance and wasn't likely to survive a third coaching change with Mike LaFleur now in charge.

Murray, still in his prime, is expected to be available for cheap thanks to offsetting language in his contract that will allow him to sign for pennies on the dollar compared to what he could be getting on the open market.

Arizona, if they designate him as a Pre-June 1 cut, will eat $54.7 million in dead money. Murray could theoritically sign for a minimum deal ($1.3 million) elsewhere.

Other teams who could be looking into the quarterback market this offseason are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

We haven't heard anything, yet, though that will likely change when the official league year begins on Wednesday.