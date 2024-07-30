Cardinals Camp Notebook: First-Round Picks Shine
GLENDALE -- Day 6 of training camp for the Arizona Cardinals is in the books, and for the first time all camp, we saw our first injury.
Hjlate Froholdt went down with what appeared to be a lower-body injury during red zone activities, though it didn't appear to be too serious. You can read more about it here.
It was Day 2 of Arizona's padded practices, and both first-round picks managed to shine when called upon.
Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a tough touchdown over Garrett Williams during the red zone period:
On the defensive side of the football, Darius Robinson was a standout along the defensive line, dominating in one-vs-one drills and team activities alike.
Other notes from today:
Special teams. Special plays. Special players - Deejay Dallas, Greg Dortch and Xavier Weaver were fielding punts today.
Players who shined in their respective one-on-one battles today - Paris Johnson Jr., BJ Ojulari and (Darius Robinson) especially. Roy Lopez, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson and Christian Jones also had nice showings.
Seven on Seven Period Highlights
- Elijah Higgins continues to struggle with his hands. After having back-to-back days where he fumbled, Higgins dropped a pass over the middle from Kyler Murray.
- Speaking of Murray, he really looked strong during this period. Murray placed a perfect ball over the middle between two defenders for Dortch to snag while also connecting with Trey McBride on a back-shoulder throw down the sideline.
- Max Melton had a nice PBU.
Team (11 v 11) Highlights
- Emari Demercado was featured as a slot receiver today with the one's in a trips left package. It was a run play.
- Justin Jones blew up a tight end screen intended for McBride.
- Dortch - again - made a great catch over the middle working as a slot receiver.
- Desmond Ridder began the day with the second string as he and Clayton Tune battle for depth chart supremacy. Both had some good and bad decisions today.
- Kei'Trel Clark and Dante Stills both blew up a counter play to the left side.
Red Zone
- Demercado ripped off a nice touchdown run (the ball was placed at the 15 to begin the period).
- Darius Robinson consistently found himself in the backfield for both the first and second string defenses.
- Owen Pappoe secured the lone turnover of the day for Arizona after picking off a Tune pass in the end zone.
The Cardinals have the day off tomorrow and will be back to work on Thursday.