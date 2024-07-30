Starting Cardinals OL Exits Camp With Injury
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals have knocked on wood all training camp in hopes of remaining healthy.
GM Monti Ossenfort even admitted that injuries were inevitable with pads coming on.
On the second day of padded practices for the Cardinals, their starting center went down due to injury.
Hjlate Froholdt needed attention from trainers during Arizona's red zone period of training camp on Tuesday. The Cardinals' center stayed on the ground after a Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown catch and was looked at by trainers before being helped up a minute later.
Froholdt walked off under his own power. His injury is unknown other than he was spotted showing trainers something on his lower body.
This marks the first injury of training camp for Arizona, though cornerback Elijah Jones was spotted late last week getting extra attention on the sidelines with what could potentially have been just a cramp. Jones was working at practice the very next day.
For Froholdt, hopefully the Cardinals' starting center picked up just a knock and will be back to work sooner rather than later.
This article will be updated if any further information becomes available.
The Cardinals signed Froholdt last offseason and saw him start all 17 games at center during their 4-13 season. Though wins weren't exactly stacked in the desert, Froholdt was one of few bright spots on the team moving into the 2024 offseason.
“Every time you start thinking that you’re in a good spot or safe, I think you start getting complacent,” Froholdt said earlier during camp.
“I’m still trying not to think that about my spot. I’ve been traveling around the league for quite a while and I’m happy to have found a place that I like to call home right now and I enjoy it and I’m just trying to have fun, so it’s a good camp to go into like just trying to have fun. Smile a lot, laugh a lot, score a lot of points, which is super fun."
Evan Brown switched to starting center while Jon Gaines slid in at left guard.