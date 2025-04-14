Cardinals Can't Ignore This Need
The Arizona Cardinals have put forward a concerted effort to add plenty of pass rush talent to their defensive line. For a team that struggled to pressure opposing QBs at such a notable clip, it's admirable and encouraging to see additions like Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson along the front seven.
One aspect of Arizona's defense that needs considerable work was overshadowed by the complete lack of a pass rush in 2024. That pressure need was certainly large, but the Cardinals' run defense was also among the league's worst.
GM Monti Ossenfort has shown a dedication to improving the thinnest units on the roster, but Arizona still remains without a deep off-ball linebacking corps, and their defensive line - while improved - is more specialized to pass rushing than run-stuffing.
The reunion with DL Calais Campbell will certainly aid in that realm. Among interior DL, Campbell was the highest-graded run defender, with an 85.9 PFF figure in that category.
But Campbell can't be the only line of defense against opposing running backs. Leaving running lanes open to their opponents puts even more pressure on the pass rush unit to perform, and hurts the DBs' coverage ability in the process.
The Cardinals can't allow their opponents to set up play action and run all over them. Whether it's more additions to the front seven, or a slight schematic adjustment, change is needed.
Arizona ranked 20th in the NFL, with 126.4 rushing yards allowed per game in 2024. That's actually a notable improvement from 2023's number, as they surrendered 143.2 rushing yards per game and ranked dead last two seasons ago.
Perhaps all that's needed is some development from DL Darius Robinson, as well as some of the Cardinals' in-house DL. Maybe the additions of Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker will have more of an impact on run defense from the off-ball LB group than expected.
But none of that is certain. Adding Campbell into the mix is an excellent start, but Arizona can't leave that hole open heading into 2025 and expect their defense to improve that much further beyond 2024 simply because of a couple of added pass rushers.