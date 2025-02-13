Is Daniel Jones a Fit For Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback drama is here to stay - at least, for now. But could former no. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones be a fit in the desert?
According to a report from PHNX Cardinals, Arizona had allegedly inquired about the veteran QB "multiple times," and aggressively so.
Alright, hold your collective outrage.
This organization has been steadfast and consistent in its support of Kyler Murray. Jones is not a realistic replacement for franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, regardless of your opinion of Murray.
But as a veteran backup, to significantly raise the floor of the QB room in Arizona, Jones does have somewhat of a case.
Over 10 games in 2024, after missing most of 2023 with a torn ACL, Jones threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 265 yards and two scores.
Projected out to a 17-game season, those numbers come out to 3,969 total yards,17 total touchdowns and roughly 12 interceptions. That's nothing groundbreaking, but it is at least relatively productive, especially considering the 3-14 record the New York Giants finished with.
Jones was released by the Giants in November, and he landed in Minnesota, where he didn't play a snap behind a resurgent Sam Darnold.
Obviously, Jones has not been a quality starter in the NFL to this point. But he does bring a six-foot-five, 230-pound frame, with a shocking level of mobility and athleticism for his size. He's 27 years old, from the same draft class as Murray, and has enough of an arm to compete.
If Murray - who has struggled with injury for much of his career outside of a fully healthy 2024 season - were to miss any extended time, a quarterback with the raw skills of Jones would be an upgrade over prior backup options like Clayton Tune or Desmond Ridder.
He brings enough athleticism to be inserted in a system designed for Murray, and has enough veteran savvy to be able to step in and bring a modicum of success in the interim.
It's fair to say he never had a chance to truly unleash his potential with the Giants, but he did manage to win a playoff game over Minnesota in 2023.
He might not be an upgrade over Murray, or even worthy of getting more than a handful of starts in a season, but would be fair for general manager Monti Ossenfort to pursue him as a depth option with some upside.
It's unknown whether the Cardinals will continue to pursue Jones, or any backup quarterback for that matter, but initial reactions aside, the former Giant could ultimately add value to the QB room, regardless of his evident flaws.