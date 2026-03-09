Cardinals Swing And Miss on Free Agent QB Malik Willis

It's felt like an eternity since the Arizona Cardinals were first being connected to free agent quarterback Malik Willis.

In under just one hour of free agency, that reality has been snapped from existence.

The Miami Dolphins, per numerous reports, are signing Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $45 million fully guaranteed.

The Cardinals and Dolphins were the two suitors for the former Green Bay Packer quarterback. In the end, Miami comes through with a promising amount of guaranteed money for Willis after his salary was first projected to be north of $30 million.

Willis was viewed as one of the best quarterbacks available in free agency thanks to his ability to push the ball down the field while his dual threat capabilities were second to none during his stint with the Packers.

However, there were large concerns on Willis' lack of sample size. After failing with the Tennessee Titans, Willis threw just 89 passes across two seasons with the Packers in replacement for starter Jordan Love when he was injured.

The lack of ample attempts made Willis a polarizing figure in free agent talks. Would he be worth the projected price tag? Would defenses eventually figure him out? Exactly how much more can he expand with full starting experience?

Miami and Arizona were both moving off their respective franchise quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray, creating an opening for Willis in both destinations.

Yet in the end, Willis lands with Miami — who guarantees a hefty part of his payday while he reunites with former Packers DC (and new head coach) Jeff Hafley and new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, who was in the Packers' front office last season.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was in Tennessee when the Titans drafted Willis years ago, and with so many connections to Willis this offseason, he was even asked about it at the NFL combine:

"Yeah, I don't really want to get into evaluations of specific players. Malik did a great job when he went in there for Green Bay this year. I was with Malik for a short time there in Tennessee, had a great college career coming out. So he's one of the quarterbacks that's available. We'll evaluate all our options, whether it's free agency, the draft, with that position, with every position. And we'll be prepared to do what's best for the team," said Ossenfort.

The Cardinals do have Jacoby Brissett under center and under contract through 2026. Arizona is still expected to explore adding another fresh face to their quarterback room at some point in the offseason.

It just won't be Willis.