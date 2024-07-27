Early Takeaways From Cardinals Training Camp
ARIZONA -- It's an off day for the Arizona Cardinals, who just completed their first three days of training camp.
Plays have been made on both sides of the ball, and some stars have delivered while the pecking order of Arizona's roster begins to take shape.
We've seen a lot of football over the beginning of camp at State Farm Stadium - here's a few takeaways in its early stages:
Kyler Murray looks solid - Murray hasn't been without mistakes this training camp. He's been lucky on a few should-be interceptions, though Arizona's offensive playmakers have shined thus far, and Murray's ball placement has been a big reason why. Kyler looks good thus far with improved weapons around him, which has allowed K1 to push the ball downfield and target some big, capable bodies on the sideline.
So do his receivers - We'll start by just saying Marvin Harrison Jr. has looked the part of a No. 1 wide receiver. Harrison has looked crisp in every sense of the imagination while Michael Wilson has been a frequent - and productive - target for Murray. Zay Jones and Greg Dortch have also made a handful of plays when opportunity presented itself. Whatever your opinion is of this receiving corps, it's not high enough.
Defense has shown up - This feels a bit odd considering the prior two points, but Arizona's defense has generated a handful of turnovers both through the air and on the ground during the initial days of camp. DC Nick Rallis has said the unit needs to focus on generating more turnovers, and that's been the case thus far with active hands from all three levels of the defense.
Other Quick Hits
- Both Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder haven't looked particularly impressive this camp. Ridder's turned the ball over and Tune's simply not wanting to push the ball down the field - both have also missed passes at various spots on the field.
- Garrett Williams has been all over the place, in a good way. Williams hasn't quite gotten a turnover yet but he's denied a handful of good opportunities. The Cardinals need a playmaker in the secondary and he can be just that.
- Elijah Higgins has fumbled the football back to back days as Sunday approaches. He's still the TE2 under McBride in passing downs, though rookie Tip Reiman could see more opportunity as a result if the turnovers continue.
- Drew Petzing's offense looks a bit more creative heading into Year 2 with different packages, motioning out running backs for empty sets and even getting creative with a few trick plays.
- Both Darius Robinson and Dennis Gardeck have flashed strong in one-on-one pass rush opportunities. Robinson bull-rushed Jonah Williams for what would have been a sack on one play while Gardeck fought through a double team for a good pressure on Murray on the following day.
- It's been fun to see Mack Wilson deployed as a versatile chess piece at times on defense, similar to what New England did last season. He's lining up as the other interior LB next to Kyzir White while also sometimes pushing up as an edge player.