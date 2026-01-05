NFL Insider Reveals Cardinals’ Stance on Kyler Murray Has Shifted

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of decisions to make regarding their 2026 offseason, though Kyler Murray will be a focal point of conversations until a final decision is made.

For the last few months, all indications have been the Cardinals are moving on from the former No. 1 pick. After seven years in the desert, it would make sense.

However, a new report from ESPN's Josh Weinfuss says there's a possibility Murray sticks around for 2026.

Latest Update on Kyler Murray, Cardinals Future

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The conversation about what to do with Kyler Murray will happen in the next couple of weeks. Arizona will need to make a decision essentially by the start of the new league year in March but those discussions will start before January is over," Weinfuss reported.

"There's a growing sense that the Cardinals could run it back with Murray in 2026. That wasn't the feeling a few weeks ago, when it felt certain Arizona will be parting ways with Murray but that's changed over the last couple of weeks."

It's not completely out of question for Murray to remain with the Cardinals, though it does feel like it might be a better option for both sides.

Arizona's currently out of range for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, and youthful options in both the free agent class and trade market aren't exactly bountiful.

A key date to watch for Murray's future is March 15, where his 2027 base salary becomes fully guaranteed -- so the Cardinals would likely have to make a decision on his future well before then.

Teams who could potentially be interested in Murray are the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.

The Cardinals do have Jacoby Brissett under contract through 2026, so Arizona would have a starting quarterback if Murray does leave.

Murray still seems to be a talented passer, though after three years with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, it's quite obvious the combination isn't working.

Petzing's contract is now up with Arizona and it's unknown at this time if the organization will bring him back.

However, the Cardinals know running it back with the same QB/OC pairing next year probably isn't for the best. Somebody simply has to go, and while at this time it does look like that's Murray, there's still a door open for his return.

