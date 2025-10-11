Ranking 5 Most Important Players in Cardinals vs Colts
The Arizona Cardinals' 2025 season could very well be on the line on Sunday when they visit the Indianapolis Colts. The Cardinals have lost three straight, and the Colts are 4-1 thanks to some great offense and sneaky good defense.
If Arizona drops to 2-4, their playoff hopes are all but sunk, and the schedule only gets more difficult down the stretch.
When these two teams roll out at Lucas Oil Stadium, fans will be treated to some of the league's best-kept secrets on both sides of the field. Despite Arizona's losing record, they have several standout players. The Colts wouldn't be 4-1 without studs of their own, either.
Below are the five best players entering this game due to their play and production, as well as their ability to win the game single-handedly. A quick note: quarterbacks are not included, but I will make note of them.
You also won't be guaranteed to see the biggest names for each team every week, as it's a list built on recency and not status. So, a spoiler alert—DeForest Buckner did not make this top-five, as the list includes both teams, and five players between the two squads have outplayed him. That doesn't discount him, of course, as he's an elite defensive lineman.
That said, let's discuss the Colts' surprise-hit quarterback before we break down the best players on the field for the Cardinals and Colts.
Note on the opposing quarterback:
Daniel Jones is playing the best football of his career and has built a case for being the league's early-season MVP. Shane Steichen's offense has allowed the game to slow down for him while getting terrific offensive weapons involved behind a good offensive line.
There's a reason extension talks exist around Jones right now, and he can take down the Cardinals with everything at his disposal.
1. Jonathan Taylor
Taylor has been the best running back in football this season. After a couple of down years, Taylor bounced back last year with a 1,400-yard campaign, and now he's on pace for more than 1,600. Taylor's success has been built off chunk runs rather than "the big one," with just two runs over 40 yards.
His steady, punishing running is the key to what the Colts do best offensively, and the Cardinals will have a tough task slowing him down.
2. Josh Sweat
The Cardinals made Sweat their prized possession of the offseason and awarded him one of the bigger contracts for unrestricted free agents. He's lived up to every penny so far with five sacks, six TFLs, and two forced fumbles. Sweat has helped the Cardinals' defense stay in games, which have all been decided by seven or fewer points. Jones has played great football this season, and a huge reason why has been due to the offense's protection and scheme to keep him safe. If Sweat can disrupt Indianapolis' rhythm on that side of the ball, the game is winnable.
3. Trey McBride
One of the best tight ends in the league, McBride keeps the Cardinals' passing game stable. Unfortunately, Arizona's offense hasn't been anything remotely special this year, and McBride has been affected by that. Still, he's the go-to option for Kyler Murray (or whoever starts under center on Sunday) to make sure the chains move and keep drives alive. The Colts have fast defenders at all three levels of the field, but they will struggle to keep up with McBride.
4. Quenton Nelson
Since being drafted in the top 10 of the 2018 NFL Draft, Nelson has backed his reputation as one of the NFL's best, nastiest guards. He's not slowed down one bit this season, helping pave the way for Taylor's elite start to the season and keeping Jones upright. The Colts' offensive line is much better than people realize, but everyone knows how good Nelson is. The Cardinals won't have an easy time dealing with the five guys upfront, but Nelson is a huge part of what makes them run so efficiently.
5. Michael Pittman Jr.
Pittman Jr. has been a staple for the Colts' offense for several years now. His "bad seasons" are exaggerated, as he has posted 800+ yards in four straight seasons, including two 1,000-yard campaigns. He's a magnet for targets and a volume pass catcher. Pittman Jr. has a clear connection with Jones, especially in the red zone. The Cardinals will have to make sure Pittman Jr. is their top priority when defending the pass, or he can quickly rack up catches.