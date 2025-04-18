Which Top Draft CB is Better Fit For Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals have seen what feels like an endless supply of mock drafts, with many projecting a first-round CB rather than previously-assumed DL or EDGE selections.
Two CBs are in the mix: Michigan's Will Johnson and Texas' Jahdae Barron.
Both are good players, and both could potentially add to the Cardinals' defense, but which one could be a better fit?
Will Johnson
Johnson is a likely schematic fit, with more of a zone coverage repertoire that would work well with Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis' scheme. He's a smooth player, and a slightly more refined prospect coming out of a National Championship program in Ann Arbor.
Johnson struggled a bit in man coverage, which isn't necessarily a glaring problem, but it does limit his versatility. Still, he's a pro-archetype prospect that very rarely gets too physical and has excellent mirroring ability.
That said, he's not the fastest, nor the most proficient at wrapping up tackles — something very highly emphasized by Gannon. The Cardinals would need to see development in that category.
Jahdae Barron
Barron is a little rougher around the edges, but has plenty of versatility, and is an excellent man cover corner. He's still solid in zone defense however, and has been used all over the field.
He's a slightly better athlete than Johnson, and is a bit more aggressive, with five interceptions in 2024, although that will likely lead to more potential penalties in the NFL. He played mostly slot in 2022 and 2023, but transitioned well to an outside role in 2024.
His overall grades are higher than Johnson, but he doesn't have the same smoothness and ease of motion. His top speed is among the elites, but he is a bit smaller at 5-foot-11. That isn't necessarily a major issue, but the Cardinals seem to be getting away from undersized players in general.
Conclusion
Both players would add something to the Cardinals' defense, but Johnson feels more like the type of player Monti Ossenfort and Gannon would target. He's a less flashy but more technically sound player who fits what Gannon wants to do — as long as the tackling improves.
Still, the Cardinals need someone who can take the ball away at a high rate, and Gannon has a history of turning aggressive corners like Max Melton and Starling Thomas V into solid, more refined players.
Neither pick would be the "wrong" one. Johnson seems a bit closer to the type of player Arizona wants, but he likely has a lower ceiling than Barron, depending on the role Barron takes in the NFL.