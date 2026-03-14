The Most Underrated Move the Cardinals Made in Free Agency So Far

The Arizona Cardinals move into the next phase of free agency in search of plugging more holes after a dismal 3-14 season.

So far, so good? The Cardinals have added a wide range of players from starters to depth pieces and everything between. While results are still to be determined, there's a blend of new and familiar faces that could make a difference.

When evaluating underrated moves, there's a number of different directions you can go. Starling Thomas V was prepped to be a starting corner before his injury while James Conner's restructure was massive to help save cap space and keep a team captain on board.

At least in our opinion, Kendrick Bourne's arrival could be bigger than people think

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Meet Bourne, who Cardinals fans should be at least a little familiar with thanks to his prior time with the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s amazing. It’s funny because I’ve always actually been a fan of like the culture and how competitive they were. Being a part of it now, I’m excited to join that competitive spirit," said Bourne upon his arrival to Arizona.

Bourne, thanks to other prominent names in San Francisco, didn't see a ton of opportunities. However, he managed to make more than a splash when actually fed the football. He averaged 14.9 yards per reception in 2025 and had back-to-back weeks of exactly 142 receiving yards.

Bourne also has registered snaps across various different positions in the WR room, and with the Cardinals losing both slot receivers in Zay Jones and Greg Dortch, Arizona just might have found their replacements.

Bourne won't be a 1,000-yard receiver in Arizona — not with the presence of Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

However, where this move becomes underrated is the connections to new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur. While players will be learning and digesting what LaFleur installs on the offensive side of the ball, Bourne will have a leg up after spending previous time under LaFleur in San Francisco.

While that won't make or break his or anybody's role within the offense, Bourne's familiarity and knowledge of concepts, where to be and when to be there is underrated.

"It's exciting," Bourne continued. "I don't have to struggle with trying to learn new formations. It may be different terms, and he may have different ways of calling things now from our past, but I know it's going to be similar and it's going to be something I can pick up."

For a first-year coach like LaFleur, having Bourne on the roster could be key in helping his receivers room, and perhaps ultimately the offense, get on the same page. Along with his talents at receiver and projected role, this molds Bourne as the most underrated move made thus far.