Would Cardinals Cut Starting LB?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals don't exactly need to trim a ton of fat off their 2025 salary cap figure, as their total of $71.4 million in cap space on OverTheCap.com ranks fourth in the entire league.
However, teams are always looking to generate more spending power, and the Cardinals could have a few cap casualty candidates on their hands approaching the offseason.
Bleacher Report recently highlighted three cut candidates for each team, and linebacker Mack Wilson was the biggest name on the list for the Cardinals:
"Mack Wilson's inclusion has more to do with a lack of quality cut candidates than the player himself. There just aren't many players who would give them more than $1 million in cap relief. Wilson signed a three-year, $12.8 million contract last season. He ended up starting 16 games and playing 75 percent of the snaps," wrote B/R's Scouting Department.
"In reality, Wilson's contract isn't bad. He was a solid starter and his deal isn't burdensome. But if the Cardinals feel like they are going to upgrade the position they could feel like it's worth clearing a little bit of cap room. The Cardinals would have an extra $1.1 million to spend."
It's quite difficult to imagine the Cardinals would actually do this, as Arizona truly covets what Wilson's versatility as a linebacker and edge rusher brings to their defense.
Fellow inside linebacker Kyzir White is also set to hit free agency this offseason.
“I really didn’t put any expectations on him when we signed him. We had a vision for him. We knew the character was right. I knew he was tough as nails; he was a competitor, and he was smart," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Wilson.
"Looking at his background where he played in the past, I do think that means something too. You guys know where he was trained. Has he exceeded my expectations of the type of player that he is right now? No, because I kind of felt that and thought that. I do think that only knowing him for however many months now, not even a year into our relationship, back in February when I met him. Where he’s exceeded my expectations is the person and the leader that he is.
"He is because you don’t know when you (bring in) somebody what that’s going to look like. You do your research, but it’s not to say that it’s right or wrong when they get here. This guy is totally bought into what we do. He’s exceeding my expectation of what I expect from him as far as being a Cardinal. That's been cool to see.”
Wilson's level of play on top of the minimal money Arizona would gain by cutting him simply makes the though of parting with him a very tough sell.