Cardinals' Best Offseason Decision Was No-Brainer
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of strong moves over the offseason to improve their roster, though their best addition was clear: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
From Pro Football Focus:
"Despite three quarterbacks coming off the board within the first three picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cardinals likely had plenty of options to trade down from No. 4. However, their best move this offseason was standing pat and drafting a player who can be a true focal point of their passing game," wrote Trevor Sikkema.
"Marvin Harrison Jr. earned elite receiving grades in back-to-back seasons as a true sophomore and junior at Ohio State, and he is one of the best receiver prospects of the past half-decade."
Harrison was seemingly the best-case scenario, as he would bolster Arizona's offense nearly instantly while also satisfying the Cardinals' biggest need.
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort says he was convicted on Harrison as a player when he visited the facility on the Top 30 visit.
"I think when that day concluded, I felt pretty convicted about who Marvin was. I was already convicted about who Marvin was as a player. After that day, [I was] convicted of who he was as a person," said Ossenfort.
"That was a big day for me as we went through the process of figuring out who we're gonna pick at number four. Really, it just goes back to the way he handled himself, the way he conducted himself, the way he had prepared at Ohio State. Really, it was the full package. And so that day was huge for us and really huge for me personally, just getting to spend that time with him."
Harrison already has emerged as Arizona's WR1 ahead of training camp, and quite frankly his presence has generated considerable buzz throughout the Valley.
Harrison was undoubtedly the right choice, and if he even sniffs his potential, the Cardinals could be in serious business in 2024.