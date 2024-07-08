Cardinals Projected to Finish Last in NFC West
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals finished 4-13 in 2023, though there's expectations of the organization improving moving into next season.
The Cardinals managed to make some notable free agent additions to the defensive side of the ball while the 2024 NFL Draft brought some help to the offensive side of the ball - most notably with Marvin Harrison Jr. in the mix.
Moving into Year 2 of Jonathan Gannon's tenure in the desert, there's optimism the record will improve - it'd be tough not to match the four wins we saw Arizona achieve last season.
However, Bleacher Report believes the Cardinals will remain at the bottom of the NFC West with a 6-11 record:
"The Cardinals should have an electric quarterback-receiver tandem with Murray throwing passes to rookie first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. Trey McBride could continue to develop into one of the league's best pass-catching tight ends," wrote Maurice Moton.
"Arizona will win games with its offense. On the other hand, the Cardinals lack the defensive playmakers to slow down opponents, which may force them into way too many scoring shootouts in 2024.
"Arizona signed free agents Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones and drafted Darius Robinson in the first round to patch up its run defense, which gave up the most yards last year. The trio may need time to jell, though.
"Zaven Collins is still working his way into a new role as he transitions from inside linebacker to outside linebacker. In a revamped cornerback unit, rookie second-rounder Max Melton may have some ups and downs as a starter opposite Sean Murphy-Bunting, who's in his first year with the team.
"Arizona could pick up steam in the second half of the season, but that may not be enough to stay out of last place in a competitive division."
Moton brings a valid point - Arizona's offense will win games for the organization, though the defense will ultimately dictate how far the Cardinals will go in 2024.
The Seattle Seahawks were projected just one win above Arizona at 7-10 while the Los Angeles Rams (9-8) and San Francisco 49ers (11-6).