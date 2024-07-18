Cardinals Sign Final Pick From 2024 Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have now signed all 12 players from their 2024 NFL Draft class after inking Day 2 pick Trey Benson to a deal.
Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz:
Benson was the second running back taken off the board this offseason, and looks to provide a solid 1-2 punch to starter James Conner, who is in the final year of his contract with Arizona.
Benson - coming out of Florida State - was seen as a "home run hitter" - thanks to his speed and one-cut abilities at the college level.
The Cardinals established the run early and often last year, and were arguably one of the league's top rushing attacks in 2023 despite their 4-13 finish.
Now, with more weapons, the Cardinals' offense looks to take a more balanced approach thanks to other prominent players added in the draft and free agency.
Benson was one of the final rookies in his class to sign his deal, as only three players remain unsigned ahead of training camp beginning next week: Vikings QB JJ McCarthy, Vikings OLB Dallas Turner and Bengals OT Amarius Mims.
Conner is already taking to his backfield mate:
"Trey Benson? Ah, man, Trey is awesome, man. He's like a sponge. He wants to learn everything. He's asking questions. He's showing up to work every day," Conner said earlier this offseason.
"He's got a great work ethic and, as an addition to the room, he's gonna help us a ton this year. He's a big, physical back but he's got speed, obviously, too. It's a beautiful combination of what he can bring to the table and, yeah, we're gonna ride this year."
More on Benson from the team's official press release:
"Benson (6-0, 216) played 27 games (16 starts) the past two years at Florida State after beginning his college career at Oregon where he appeared in nine games in 2021. He finished his college career by playing in 36 total games (16 starts) and carrying the ball 316 times for 1,917 yards (6.1-yard avg.) and 24 touchdowns.
"The 21-year old Benson was an All-ACC second-team selection in 2023 at Florida State after playing 14 games (10 starts) and running for 906 yards and 14 touchdowns on 156 carries. He also had 20 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown.
"Benson matched a Florida State record with three career touchdowns of 80+ yards (one run, one reception, one kick return), two of which came last year as he was the only player in the FBS in 2023 with a TD run and TD reception of 80+ yards."