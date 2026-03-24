Heavily Rumored Cardinals Draft Target Actually Considered Best QB?

A heavily rumored Arizona Cardinals target in the 2026 NFL Draft is rumored to be the best at his position.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson has been connected to the desert by multiple analysts and insiders after the Cardinals moved on from franchise face Kyler Murray this offseason.

With so much smoke around Simpson and the Cardinals' potential to make a move for the Alabama passer, general manager Monti Ossenfort could be landing the best quarterback in the draft according to multiple people.

“I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class," former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky said on ESPN, putting Simpson ahead of presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

“I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class.”



—@danorlovsky7 makes a strong claim ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Kgj0Z9Rgtc — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 23, 2026

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum chimed in and added, "In talking to clubs this opinion is shared by other teams as well."

Orlovsky, rightfully receiving backlash on social media, doubled down when he was on the Pat McAfee Show this morning. Orlovsky says he texted roughly 15 NFL general managers and only two disagreed with his take on Simpson > Mendoza.

Dan Orlovsky says he texted 12–15 GMs/decision-makers that Alabama QB Ty Simpson is the best QB in the draft, and only 2 disagreed.



(🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/qCv4QLjLRP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 24, 2026

Does the NFL really think that way?

We heard similar rumblings two years ago at the wide receiver position when reports emerged of some team's preference of Malik Nabers over Marvin Harrison Jr.. Surely there's not bound to be a 100% consensus on every prospect, even at football's most important position.

The good news? This discussion feels like it doesn't even matter, as Mendoza is etched to go to the Las Vegas Raiders at the first overall pick. Arizona, picking third, won't even sniff the possibility of selecting Mendoza.

The question then becomes: Is Simpson worth the flyer, especially in the first? Many believe the Cardinals will have to move up to take the Alabama quarterback from the 34th overall pick.

Arizona, only having Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew under contract, move into 2026 without a viable future plan at quarterback. Simpson could possibly fit into those plans, especially if his meeting with the Cardinals went as well as he said it did.

"Mr. Monti is a great guy, Coach LaFleur is a super ball guy, Coach Hackett. All those guys, they love football, they're a quarterback-driven organization, because they're very familiar with the quarterback position. And I would love to be a Cardinal. I think that they're a great organization," said Simpson.

And according to some in the league, Simpson just might be the best prospect emerging out of the draft.